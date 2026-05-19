Super League Confirms 2027 Vegas Showdown: Bradford Bulls and Leigh Leopards Set for Las Vegas Clash

Bradford Bulls and Leigh Leopards will play in a historic Super League match in Las Vegas on February 27, 2027, alongside NRL fixtures at Allegiant Stadium, marking the third consecutive year of the event. The game is part of a major day of rugby league action, with all matches broadcast live by Sky Sports. Both teams see the opportunity as a chance to elevate their global profiles.

The Super League has confirmed that Bradford Bulls and Leigh Leopards will be the two clubs participating in the 2027 fixture in Las Vegas , marking the third consecutive year that Super League will stage a match in the city.

The contest is scheduled for Saturday, February 27, 2027, and will be held at the 65,000-capacity Allegiant Stadium, alongside two NRL clashes as part of a major day of rugby league action. All three matches will be broadcast live on Sky Sports. This event follows the success of previous years, with the 2024 inaugural tournament seeing Manly Warringah Sea Eagles and South Sydney Rabbitohs face off, followed by Sydney Roosters vs Brisbane Broncos.

The 2025 edition featured Wigan Warriors dominating Warrington Wolves, accompanied by international matches and NRL fixtures. The inclusion of Bradford Bulls in the 2027 lineup is a significant milestone for the club, which returned to Super League this season after an 11-year absence. The Bulls' director, Philip Sharp, expressed excitement about the opportunity, stating that it is a chance to showcase the club's passionate supporters and the city on a global stage.

He emphasized that their involvement aligns with the club's ambitious vision to rebuild the Bulls into a major force in the sport. Leigh Leopards, another team confirmed for the Vegas match, noted their enthusiasm and privilege in representing Super League on an international stage. Club owner Derek Beaumont highlighted the importance of such opportunities, especially as Super League and the NRL align on future prospects.

The event provides Leigh with a platform to enhance its global profile and strengthen existing partnerships. Lachlan Lam, a key player for Leigh Leopards, shared his anticipation for the experience, having never visited Las Vegas before. Allegiant Stadium, where the matches will be held, is one of the world's most advanced venues and has hosted iconic events, including the 2024 Super Bowl.

The stadium is also home to the Las Vegas Raiders and previously drew over 40,000 fans for the NRL's first Vegas event in 2024. Sky Sports will continue its comprehensive coverage of the Super League, broadcasting every game live, with two matches per round exclusive to the channel and five additional matches each week





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