Superdrug Launches UK First Skin Health Blood Test Service Nationwide

Superdrug introduces a pioneering Skin Health Blood Test across its stores, allowing customers to investigate internal causes of skin issues like spots, dullness, and fatigue-related complexion concerns. The test assesses biomarkers including iron, vitamins, hormones, and thyroid function, providing insights for discussions with doctors. Pharmacy Director Craig Watt highlights the evidence-based approach to understanding how nutrient status, hormonal balance, and overall health reflect on skin. The service, a first on the UK high street, emphasizes preventive wellness and personalized care, with a focus on correctable deficiencies such as low iron and vitamin D. An eight-hour fast is required before sampling.

Superdrug has launched a new nationwide service designed to help customers explore potential internal causes of common skin issues. This innovative offering, a first on the UK high street, enables individuals to investigate whether everyday complexion concerns-such as spots, dullness, flakiness, or early aging-might be linked to factors like iron deficiency, dietary insufficiencies, hormonal imbalances, thyroid function, or glucose regulation.

The Skin Health Blood Test examines various biomarkers, providing customers with insights they can discuss with their doctor to improve both skin health and overall wellbeing. Pharmacy Director Craig Watt emphasized that people are seeking evidence-based results, noting that skin often reflects internal health. He explained that the test gives shoppers an option to understand their biological status, covering areas like vitamin levels, hormones, and general health, which all influence skin appearance.

A Superdrug statement adds that while the test does not diagnose specific skin conditions, it can identify correctable issues related to nutrient status, hormonal balance, blood sugar regulation, and liver function-all of which may contribute to dryness, dullness, or breakouts. Particular attention is given to iron levels, as low iron can cause persistent fatigue and pale, lifeless skin due to reduced hemoglobin and oxygen transport. The Ferritin Skin Health Blood Test evaluates iron reserves alongside a full blood count.

Watt highlighted that many are unaware of how nutritional deficiencies affect their appearance and wellbeing, making iron assessment a valuable health component. The test requires an eight-hour fast before sample collection. Hormones are also a focus; the test includes testosterone analysis to help determine if hormonal shifts are impacting skin changes. Watt noted that instead of constantly switching skincare products, understanding hormonal influences offers a more informed approach.

Additionally, vitamin D levels are measured, a crucial indicator for skin and bone health. The service reflects a growing consumer interest in personalized health insights, bridging retail pharmacy and preventive wellness. Customers can now access a comprehensive overview of internal factors that may be affecting their skin, empowering them to have more productive conversations with healthcare professionals and make targeted lifestyle or dietary adjustments.

The launch underscores Superdrug's commitment to innovative health services, positioning it at the forefront of accessible, evidence-based personal care on the British high street





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Superdrug Skin Health Blood Test UK High Street Iron Deficiency Vitamin D Hormones Testosterone Thyroid Blood Test Pharmacy Director Craig Watt Nutrient Deficiencies Complexion Evidence-Based Preventive Health Retail Pharmacy Personalized Wellness

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