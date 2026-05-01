Superdry Co-founder James Holder Found Guilty of Rape

James Holder, co-founder of Superdry, has been convicted of rape following an incident in May 2022. He was acquitted of assault by penetration but found guilty of rape by a jury at Gloucester Crown Court. Holder is now facing imprisonment.

James Holder , the co-founder of the renowned clothing brand Superdry , is facing a potential prison sentence after being convicted of rape following a night of drinking.

The 54-year-old was found guilty by a jury at Gloucester Crown Court, sitting in Cirencester, though he was acquitted of a separate charge of assault by penetration. The conviction stems from an incident that occurred in the early hours of May 7, 2022, after Holder and a friend accompanied a woman back to her home in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, following an evening at a local bar.

The court heard a disturbing account of events where Holder, uninvited, entered the woman’s home and, after briefly using the restroom, fell asleep on her bed. Upon waking, he allegedly beckoned the woman, who had retreated to the lounge to sleep, into the bedroom and proceeded to rape her. Throughout the trial, Holder vehemently denied the charges, asserting that any sexual activity that took place was entirely consensual.

He claimed the woman initiated the encounter, alleging she kissed him first and that her actions clearly indicated her desire for intimacy. However, the jury found his account unconvincing, ultimately delivering a guilty verdict on the charge of rape. The woman’s testimony painted a harrowing picture of the ordeal. She recounted being subjected to unwanted sexual advances, repeatedly crying and pleading with Holder, a married father of two, to stop.

Despite her desperate pleas, he continued the assault. She described the experience as a terrifying violation, firmly rejecting the defense’s suggestion that it was a regrettable, drunken encounter. The ordeal concluded when she managed to break free from the bedroom, and Holder subsequently left her home. During cross-examination, Holder maintained his innocence, stating he left the flat because he had been out longer than anticipated and needed to return home, claiming the woman was already asleep when he departed.

He denied any intention of taking advantage of the situation, dismissing the prosecution’s suggestion that he saw an opportunity for sexual gratification. The prosecution, however, argued that Holder deliberately sought to entice the woman into the bedroom, using suggestive language and actions to exploit the situation. They suggested his swift departure was motivated by a realization of the gravity of his actions and a desire to escape the consequences.

The defense attempted to portray Holder as a ‘chivalrous’ man who ‘adored sex’ and would never intentionally harm a woman, but the jury clearly did not accept this characterization. The case has drawn significant attention, not only due to Holder’s prominent position as a successful businessman and co-founder of a well-known brand, but also because of the stark contrast between his public image and the horrific details of the crime.

The conviction raises serious questions about power dynamics and consent, and serves as a stark reminder of the devastating impact of sexual assault. The court heard evidence regarding the duration of the act, with the defense suggesting approximately 20 minutes, while the woman unequivocally labeled it as rape. The jury’s decision underscores the importance of believing survivors and holding perpetrators accountable for their actions. Holder, of Cheltenham, was immediately remanded into custody following the guilty verdict, awaiting sentencing.

The sentencing hearing will determine the length of his prison term, and the case is likely to spark further discussion about sexual assault, consent, and the responsibility of individuals in positions of power. The impact of this conviction extends beyond the courtroom, potentially affecting the reputation of Superdry and prompting a broader conversation about the need for greater awareness and prevention of sexual violence





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James Holder Superdry Rape Conviction Gloucester Crown Court Sexual Assault Cheltenham

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