Superdry Co-Founder James Holder Jailed for Eight Years for Rape

James Holder, the co-founder of clothing firm Superdry, has been sentenced to eight years in prison for raping a woman after a night out drinking. The attack occurred when Holder, who was intoxicated, went back to the woman's home uninvited and raped her in her bedroom. The case serves as a reminder of the importance of consent and the devastating impact of sexual violence.

James Holder , the co-founder of clothing firm Superdry , has been jailed for eight years for raping a woman after a night out drinking. The attack occurred when Holder, who was intoxicated, went back to the woman's home uninvited and raped her in her bedroom.

The victim impact statement read to the court described the trauma and lasting effects of the assault. Holder was found guilty of rape and denied assault by penetration charges. He will serve his sentence in prison and plans to work hard while incarcerated. The case highlights the importance of consent and the devastating impact of sexual violence





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James Holder Superdry Rape Entitlement Consent Sexual Violence

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