Paul Brackstone launches the SUPERGOOD BEAR Relay in April 2027 to mark his autism charity's tenth anniversary, uniting bikers and families nationwide.

Paul Brackstone, the founder of Supergood Bikers for Autism, is set to launch the SUPERGOOD BEAR Relay in April 2027. This nationwide motorcycle journey aims to celebrate the organization's tenth anniversary while raising essential funds for its sidecar project. The initiative seeks to connect the existing biker community with local families, businesses, and supporters across the United Kingdom.

Relay Mechanics And Community Connection

The SUPERGOOD BEAR Relay officially begins on Sunday, April 18, 2027, at the RDA in South Buckinghamshire. Participating riders will carry a specially created teddy bear named Teddy Ruskin between locations around the UK. The journey follows a route that encompasses much of the UK coastline and concludes on Sunday, September 5, 2027, at Monster-Mesh HQ in South Yorkshire.

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During the relay, participating riders will travel through different parts of the country, creating opportunities to socialize and share experiences. The route has been developed alongside the community in partnership with the 2027 Bike and Brew Passport. Specific stops include notable locations such as the Drift Cafe in Morpeth, which is known as the home of The Sidecar Guys.

Origins Of The Support Organization

The roots of Supergood Bikers for Autism trace back to 2015 when Paul Brackstone's son, Oliver, was diagnosed with a rare chromosome deletion. At the time, Paul was working in London, but a broken collarbone that kept him away from work for six weeks prompted him to rethink his priorities. He decided to spend more time supporting Oliver and searching for others who understood his family's unique experiences.

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In 2017, Paul used his motorbike as a starting point to build connections, with support from his wife and the National Autistic Society. He organized his first charity motorcycle ride from Brighton to London's Ace Cafe. Starting with just 15 bikers, the ride raised £1,500 and laid the foundations for a wider community of friends, families, carers, and neurodivergent people.

Paul Brackstone, the dad and founder, noted the difficulty in finding people who share a common experience, especially for men who are main care persons. That initial ride marked the beginning of a journey of knowledge and connections, which has since evolved into regular rides and events designed to help people find support.

The Significance Of Teddy Ruskin

The relay is named after Teddy Ruskin, a bear with deep personal meaning for Paul and his family. From the age of three, Oliver had a teddy bear that Paul used to help communicate with him. The bear assisted with everyday routines and bedtime stories, as well as navigating more challenging experiences such as hospital visits.

Teddy Ruskin became a vital tool for Paul to connect with Oliver and help him navigate the world around him. Now, the story behind their teddy is inspiring the name of the relay and giving other families the opportunity to be part of the journey. More than 400 bears have been donated by Monster-Mesh, which has supported Supergood Bikers for Autism since 2017.

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Fundraising Goals And Future Steps

The primary goal of the SUPERGOOD BEAR Relay is to raise funds for the Supergood Bikers for Autism sidecar project. The initiative is designed to connect the existing biker community with local families, businesses, and supporters while raising awareness of autism and neurodivergence. This awareness-raising aspect is central to the organization's mission of creating inclusive spaces.

Supporters can participate in various ways, including taking part in a section of the relay, supporting a local stop, or purchasing a Teddy Ruskin bear online. Around 20 bears will be given directly to children, while purchased bears help raise additional funds for the project. The organization invites bikers, families, businesses, and general supporters to get involved in this decade-marking event.