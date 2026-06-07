Supermarket boss accuses police of 'two-tier' treatment of racism and violence claims

Iceland founder Sir Malcolm Walker has claimed that 'two-tier policing isn't just happening on the streets' after a supermarket boss accused officers of treating a false claim of racism more seriously than rampant violence by shoplifters.

The furore over two-tier policing intensified last night after a supermarket boss accused officers of treating a false claim of racism more seriously than rampant violence by shoplifters.

Iceland founder Sir Malcolm Walker revealed that cops rushed to one of his stores three minutes after a phoney accusation of racism was made against a shop supervisor, while violence against shop staff was rampant and often not reported to the police. He made a formal complaint to Scotland Yard after the Asian supervisor was handcuffed and dragged to a police car by officers who rushed to the scene when a black customer made a complaint of racism after being caught tampering with milk bottles.

In contrast, Sir Malcolm said, police often did not attend even when staff had been seriously hurt or threatened with violence by shoplifters. The Met Police spokesman confirmed that after the incident in Enfield a man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence





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Two-Tier Policing Racism Violence Shoplifting Police Response Iceland Enfield London Met Police Scotland Yard

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