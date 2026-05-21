Supermarket Chicken Soup Showdown: Which One Tasted Better Than Heinz and Baxters?

The author tried eight popular brands of supermarket chicken soups, including all the major UK supermarkets, to find the best one. They evaluated the soups based on chicken flavor intensity, number of chicken chunks, texture and creaminess, and overall flavor. The winning soup definitely took them by surprise.

EXCLUSIVE: I tried chicken soup s from 8 popular brands including all the major UK supermarkets — the winning soup definitely took me by surprise. Few things in life are as comforting as a piping hot bowl of chicken soup and I'm willing to die on this hill.

I've been asked what I'd like to have as my final meal on this Earth countless times over the years, and somehow, I always find myself answering with - my mum's chicken soup. Now my mum lives all the way back in India, so that bowl of delicious, soul-warming goodness is more elusive to me on most days than a leprechaun with a pot of gold. chicken soup here in the UK, the search remains ongoing.

Sometimes though, that craving for a hearty bowl of chicken soup overwhelms every rational thought I have and I cave in to my craving. That's exactly what happened in this case, because I've tried every can of supermarket chicken soup out there in a bid to find myself the yummiest bowl.

If, like me, you too are a sucker for a nice, hearty, flavoursome bowl of chicken soup, you've come to just the right place to discern where to spend your hard-earned £££s. The burning question - is there a supermarket chicken soup that tastes better than Heinz and Baxters? The answer? A resounding yes.

I tried the above listed brands' canned 400g Cream of Chicken soups and me and my wallet were pleasantly shocked at which contender came out on top. The criteria I judged on were - Chicken flavour intensity, number of chicken chunks, texture and creaminess, and overall flavour which in my books translates to - would I eat it again? Tesco's Cream of Chicken soup, retailing at 59p, had a pretty thin and watery consistency, and an even texture.

The can had almost next to no big chicken chunks, although weirdly enough, it was loaded with thin, shredded strands of chicken that should've done a lot for its taste but didn't. The chicken taste in the soup was neither too strong, nor too mild - very middle of the pack vibes, and the overall taste and deliciousness were nothing to write home about. Am I going to buy this again? Probably not.

Waitrose, at 80p per can, was the biggest letdown on the list. There were a sum total of two measly chicken chunks in the whole can - I know because me and my spoon whirled around each can of soup in search of chunks. This soup's consistency was somewhere between watery and thick, with barely any kind of flavour whatsoever, chicken or otherwise. It definitely wouldn't be finding a place on my repeat order list.

Morrisons canned Cream of Chicken soup, retailing at 65p per 400g can, was another big disappointment in this taste test. With a consistency similar to Waitrose, I wasn't too impressed to begin with. And while there was some chicken in there, the pieces were just shy of being proper chunks and could be described more as slivers. The taste in itself was quite bland and didn't feel very chicken-forward.

I found myself concluding I wouldn't be reaching for this bowl of soup anytime soon. Baxters Favourites Cream of Chicken soup, retailing at £2.10, was the costliest can of soup on this list, and for me, a big letdown. The soup's biggest saving grace was that it was loaded with big, juicy looking chicken chunks, with every spoonful catching at least a few pieces.

For canned soups, that's saying a lot, and for that price point, it's the least they could do. Baxters was also the soup with the thickest consistency. But that's where any and all positives ended for me though. While checking off two major criteria on the list, Baxters' overall deliciousness for me, did not land at all.

If I closed my eyes and did a blind taste test, I would find myself easily mistaking this bowl of chicken soup for a French onion soup. It just did not taste very chicken-y at all, even with those massive chunks. The consistency of this soup felt a little gluey to me, and it was pretty much up there with Waitrose as being my least favourite of the lot.

Next up, Heinz. A renowned global brand for soups, it definitely lived up to its name. At £1.75 a pop, Heinz's Cream of Chicken soup was yum. The biggest negative would be the number of chicken chunks in the soup, of which there were barely any, however that was the only real area in which this bowl of soup lacked.

It had the second thickest consistency after Baxters, and the second-best flavour, chicken and otherwise. In fact, it was one of the few soups on the list where I could taste the chicken flavour actually coming through. I would probably buy this again when I need a quick-fix for my chicken soup craving. Tying for the number two spot with Heinz was Marks and Spencer's Cream of Chicken soup.

M&S's offering sells for 60p and for that price, it did not disappoint at all. With the third most amount of chicken chunks and third thickest consistency, M&S has concocted a delicious recipe compared to other supermarket brands





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Chicken Soup Supermarket Chicken Soup Taste Test Comparison Flavor Intensity Number Of Chicken Chunks Texture And Creaminess Overall Flavor

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UK Man Finds the Best Supermarket Chicken SoupA UK man compared chicken soups from major supermarkets, including Heinz and Marks and Spencer, to determine which one tastes the best. He found that Heinz and M&S scored high in terms of chicken flavor and overall deliciousness, while Tesco, Waitrose, and Morrisons did not fare as well.

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