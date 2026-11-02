Supermarket Cyberattacks in Sweden Belgium Disrupt Coolers

Cyberattacks on supermarket cooling systems in Sweden and Belgium cause freezer temperatures to spike. This follows a similar massive breach in France last month affecting major retailers.

Dozens of supermarkets across Sweden and Belgium have been targeted by cyberattacks that caused the temperature of freezers and refrigerators to rise sharply overnight. The incidents occurred recently, bringing the total number of affected locations in Northern Europe to a significant figure following a large-scale breach in France a month prior.

Recent Attacks Hit Swedish Belgian Stores

One Swedish store on Monday stated on social media that the temperature of its refrigerators and freezers had been set to fifty degrees Celsius. This temperature setting is identical to the method used in the previous attack in France. ICA, a privately held grocery retail group, confirmed in an email that a limited number of stores were affected by an incident overnight. The incident impacted their refrigeration and freezer systems.

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Privately held grocery retail group Coop told the daily newspaper Aftonbladet that six of its stores had been affected by similar incidents. Coop did not immediately respond to a request for further comment. In Belgium, dozens of freezers and refrigerators at Delhaize supermarket locations were affected by the cyberattack, according to local media reports. Both Delhaize and butcher shop De Laet & Van Haver reported that the temperatures of their systems suddenly rose sharply.

Carrefour Belgium reported on Monday morning that fifteen of its stores have been affected so far. The coordinated nature of these attacks has raised concerns among retail industry leaders and cybersecurity experts. These disruptions highlight the vulnerability of critical infrastructure managed by connected control panels.

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Previous French Breach Caused Massive Losses

Last month's incident in France is being investigated by the country's National Cybersecurity Agency, known as ANSSI. France has also been coordinating with European counterparts because other countries could also be affected by similar methods. Carrefour said eighty of its supermarkets were hit during the French incident, while Monoprix, which operates about four hundred and ninety stores in France, said five percent of its stores were affected.

Les Mousquetaires, owner of retailer Intermarché, said fridges at around one hundred and fifty of its stores were heated up to fifty degrees Celsius for six hours overnight. A spokesperson said all affected food had been discarded to eliminate health risks. Supermarket staff were seen throwing cartfuls of defrosted frozen foods into a giant trash container.

Molten ice cream sloshed out of broken tubs on the street during the cleanup efforts. There was no immediate estimate of industry-wide losses, but Intermarché CEO Thierry Cotillard told BFM TV at the time that the unprecedented attack would represent losses amounting to tens of millions of euros nationwide in a single day. Employee scenes showed workers cleaning refrigerators at an ICA Baronen store on Odengatan in Stockholm, Sweden, on the second of November.

Vulnerability Linked To Danish Company Danfoss

Supermarket cold aisles are typically run by control panels that manage an entire store's fridges and freezers. These systems can be accessed over the internet, which lets maintenance companies adjust them from anywhere. The source close to the investigation said ANSSI had identified a vulnerability in software supplied by Danish company Danfoss.

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Danfoss said it was aware of incidents in France affecting a limited number of refrigeration management systems. The affected units were running outdated firmware, Danfoss said, adding that it had long advised customers to keep supported systems updated with the latest firmware and to migrate legacy systems to current-generation solutions.

The attacks resemble disruptions reported at about a dozen US military commissaries in late August. Those incidents also led to food losses after fridges were affected by unauthorized access. In a statement, French retail association Fédération du Commerce et de la Distribution called for full transparency from Danfoss about the incident.

The FCD said supermarkets aimed to protect consumers and return to normal operations as soon as possible. The association noted that some impacted stores were already back up and running. The coordination between Sweden, Belgium, and France suggests a widespread campaign targeting retail refrigeration infrastructure using specific software vulnerabilities.