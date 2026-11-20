UK retail sales rose 0.7% in October, driven by a 0.8% jump in food store sales as shoppers stockpiled long-life items following the Government's Be Ready campaign.

UK retail sales volumes rose by 0.7% in October, the Office for National Statistics reported on November 20, 2026, as the Government's Be Ready campaign drove shoppers to stockpile tinned food and other emergency supplies.

The monthly increase was stronger than expected, with economists having predicted a marginal decline of 0.1%. Food stores saw sales increase by 0.8% compared with the previous month, the strongest increase in six months. Supermarkets told the ONS that the Be Ready campaign contributed to a jump in sales, highlighting stronger demand for long-life items such as tinned goods and UHT milk.

Also read UK Retail Sales Surge as 'Be Ready' Campaign Drives Grocery Panic Buying

Government Encourages Emergency Supplies

In October, Defence Secretary Wes Streeting warned that households and businesses should prepare for increasingly sophisticated cyber attacks and potential disruption to essential supplies by stocking key items. The Government encouraged households to ensure they have around three days worth of bottled water and non-perishable food. The advice also called for people to gather other supplies, including hand sanitiser, a torch and blankets.

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The warning came amid a background of heightened cyber attacks, particularly against the retail sector, with fridges and freezers targeted across European supermarkets and suppliers. The October rise represents a recovery after a decline of 0.6% in September, which was revised down from a previous monthly estimate of 0.4%. Retail sales volumes rose by 0.4% in the three months to October 2026 compared with the previous three months.

ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said: Retail sales rose in the latest three months, led by food stores. Meanwhile fuel sales have been recovering from earlier low levels, despite pump prices rising again. Large supermarkets also benefited from a recovery in demand for clothing, linked to more typical autumn weather after a warm September had impacted initial demand for autumn and winter clothing lines. Clothing and footwear stores reported 1.5% growth in sales volumes as a result.

Retail Sales Rebound Across Key Sectors

Elsewhere, motor fuel prices fell back 2.2% for the month as motorists were put off by higher prices. Nicholas Found, head of commercial content at Retail Economics, said: October's rebound came as shoppers stocked their cupboards and refreshed their wardrobes. Supermarkets benefited from a lift in long-life food following the Government's Be Ready campaign.