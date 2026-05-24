Supermarkets opening hours and closures on Spring Bank Holiday

The Spring Bank Holiday is approaching, and it is a special occasion for many people who get an extra day off work and school. On these occasions, some shops close early, including major supermarkets such as Aldi, Tesco, Sainsbury's, and Morrisons. They operate reduced opening times to allow their employees some time off.

The Spring Bank Holiday is here, giving many of us a second extra long weekend in May to enjoy away from school and work. An extra day off is a great excuse to relax, get together with friends and family or plan a day away, but it does mean that some shops will be closing their doors early in order to also enjoy the Bank Holiday.

Unlike Sunday, there is no law in place to force shops to close on the Spring Bank Holiday, however many will operate reduced opening times to give staff some additional time off. Many major supermarkets, including Aldi, Tesco, Sainsbury's and Morrisons, have confirmed that they will alter their opening hours for the bank holiday. This means that supermarket doors may in some cases open slightly later, and close slightly earlier, than usual





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Spring Bank Holiday Shops Closing Early Supermarket Opening Hours May Bank Holiday Weekend Supermarkets Open

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