Supermodel Anok Yai Blasts The Washington Post After Claim She Urinated On Self During Met Gala

Supermodel Anok Yai has fired back at The Washington Post after the paper suggested she may have been the mystery Met Gala guest who ripped her gown and urinated on herself. In response to the column by Maura Judkis, Yai vehemently denied the claim on Instagram.

Supermodel Anok Yai has blasted The Washington Post after a columnist claimed she ripped a hole in her Met Gala dress to urinate in 2024.

Fashion writer Maura Judkis suggested that Anok Yai, 28, may have ripped her gown and urinated on herself during the Met Gala of 2024, quoting a stylist named Mickey Freeman as the source of this claim. However, in a follow-up story, Freeman clarified that Anok Yai was never involved in the incident described.

In response, Anok Yai furiously denied the allegations on Instagram, calling them absurd and asking for evidence if anyone had photos of her outfit ripped or urine dripping down her leg





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Fashion Supermodel Anok Yai The Washington Post Met Gala Bathroom Mishap Wardrobe Malfunction

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