Supermodel Paulina Porizkova Shares Her Weight Gain Journey and Body Transformation

Supermodel Paulina Porizkova, 61, has revealed that she has gained 20 pounds over the past five years while sharing her weight plummeted to just 128lbs at her thinnest. Porizkova took to Instagram Reels to share an honest look at her body transformation and included two different photos of herself in the same pair of jeans to showcase her weight gain.

Supermodel Paulina Porizkova , 61, has revealed that she has gained 20 pounds over the past five years - while revealing her weight plummeted to just 128lbs at her thinnest.

Porizkova, who is known for being one of the biggest advocates for natural aging, took to Instagram Reels this week to share an honest look at her body transformation. She included two different photos of herself in the same pair of jeans to showcase her weight gain. The first image was one of her that was taken five years ago, and it showed her sporting a pair of loose-fitting blue jeans and a yellow bra.

In the clip, she explained that the photo was taken when she was at her lowest weight - 128 pounds - after returning from filming reality series Beyond the Edge in Panama, which was a high-intensity show where contestants did hours of physical activity and ate very little. She noted that she struggled with immense hip pain at the time, and had to take painkillers just to get upstairs to her apartment.

She then compared the old photo to a snap of her now, as she wore the same exact pair of jeans. But this time, they were so tight they couldn't close.

'I am 148 , I no longer fit into my old jeans, and I suspect I never will again,' she wrote in text over top of the video. Porizkova took to Instagram Reels this week to share two different photos of herself in the same pair of jeans to showcase her weight gain - one from five years ago (left) and one from now (right).

She explained that over the past week, she has been cleaning out her apartment and getting rid of old clothes that don't fit her anymore, especially after her body changed following her bilateral hip replacement two years ago.

'My arms and boobs got fuller, as did my lower belly, and my thighs,' Porizkova wrote. However, these changes don't seem to bother the model one bit. In fact, in preparation for her upcoming wedding to writer Jeff Greenstein, she said that she's been hitting the gym multiple times a week and has never felt stronger - though her weight has stayed the same.

'Sorting out my clothes for the move, and working on acceptance,' Porizkova wrote in the caption of her post. 'I have to remind myself that acceptance is not defeat! Merely a different door,' her message continued. In the comments section, many followers praised the model for being so open about weight gain and aging.

'I absolutely love this. No filter just absolute truth of how our bodies change as we age. Thank you!

' one person wrote. Porizkova is known for being one of the biggest advocates for natural aging. In the clip, she explained that she reached her lowest weight after returning from filming reality series Beyond the Edge in Panama. The star said her body changed following her bilateral hip replacement two years ago.

Another follower shared: '"Acceptance is not defeat" is gonna be my new motto! Menopause after hormone positive cancer (so no HRT for me) has been hard after being naturally thin the first 50 years of my life. But I am more fit and strong thanks to weight training and I'll take that!

' Read More Paulina Porizkova, 61, reveals true reason for 'stupid' decision to remarry after Ric Ocasek fiasco 'Love your honesty and positive outlook. We need more of this healthy mindset in the world. Thank you,' someone else agreed. A different Instagram user seconded: 'Such a breath of fresh air you are and the best IG content on the subject of"anti-aging".

Happy aging.

' This is not the first time that Porizkova has spoken out about her philosophies around aging, as she revealed to Harper's Bazaar in a 2025 interview that she's enjoyed certain parts about growing older. 'The best part is that you finally turn into the person that you were meant to be all along. And perhaps that’s not always a happy finding,' she told the outlet at the time.

'But I think if you try to live your life with an understanding that other people matter, that connections matter, and that love matters, then you won’t be disappointed with who that person is that you truly are,' she said. In honor of turning 60 years old last year, she also took to her Instagram page to share a list of all the things that she had gained in recent years.

On her list included an acceptance of herself, a 'distaste' for men who speak poorly about their ex-girlfriends or wives and an ability to trust herself to make good decisions





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Supermodel Paulina Porizkova Weight Gain Body Transformation Natural Aging Hip Replacement Acceptance Anti-Aging Connections Matter Love Matters

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