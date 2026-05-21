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Supernanny's Lasting Impact on Children and Family Dyanmics

Parenting News

Supernanny's Lasting Impact on Children and Family Dyanmics
SupernannyJo FrostMeghann Cooke
📆5/21/2026 12:51 PM
📰DailyMailUK
27 sec. here / 7 min. at publisher
📊News: 31% · Publisher: 90%

Investigates whether Supernanny had a positive long-term impact on the children it featured or if their behavior didn't change.

Supernanny captivated the nation in the early 2000s, sending no-nonsense parenting expert Jo Frost to discipline some of Britain's naughtiest children. However, has Supernanny had its desired impact on the kids and improved their lives, or were they too far down the rotten path to help?

A case in point is Meghann Cooke, who appeared on the show as a nine-year-old, clashing with Jo Frost over her behavior. Now, over two decades later, she reappeared on 'Celebs Go Dating' with former England rugby player James Haskell. Meghann attributes her family's improvement in dynamics to her family growing in closeness, while others wonder if Supernanny had the desired impact.

Callum Steer, who featured in the 2004 series of Supernanny, was arrested and imprisoned in 2023, aged 23, after stabbing someone

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DailyMailUK /  🏆 7. in UK

Supernanny Jo Frost Meghann Cooke Celebs Go Dating Callum Steer

 

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