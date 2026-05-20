Supplementing with Vitamin C After Meals Could Reduce Cancer Risk

A study published in the Journal of Theoretical Biology suggests that supplementing with vitamin C after meals could help reduce the risk of cancer, particularly due to the inhibitory effect of vitamin C on certain cancer-causing compounds found in some foods. The research employed mathematical modeling to examine how vitamin C affects chemical reactions in the digestive tract.

Taking a supplement costing as little as 4p after meals could help reduce your risk of cancer. Research suggests that vitamin C may inhibit the formation of certain cancer-causing compounds found in some foods.

The study, published in the Journal of Theoretical Biology, employed mathematical modelling to examine how vitamin C affects chemical reactions in the digestive tract that are linked to cancer development. These reactions are triggered by nitrates and nitrites - compounds present in cured meats as well as fruit and vegetables grown in contaminated soil and water





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Vitamin C Cancer Risk Nitrates And Nitrites Chemical Reactions Cancer Development Inhibitory Effect Salivary Glands Stomach Small Intestine Pancreatic Juice

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