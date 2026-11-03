Supply Teacher Banned for Racist Slurs and Physical Threats in Cheshire School

Anton Van Der Watt receives an indefinite teaching ban after a tribunal found he used racist language and threatened violence against students at a Cheshire secondary school.

A supply teacher has been permanently banned from the profession after a tribunal found he engaged in racist abuse and made violent threats against pupils during a single day at a Cheshire school.

Anton Van Der Watt, 66, was found guilty of unacceptable professional conduct following a series of allegations that included physical intimidation, discriminatory language, and explicit threats of bodily harm. The Teaching Regulation Agency panel determined that his actions fell significantly short of the standards expected of educators.

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Details of the Incident

The misconduct occurred on April 24, 2025, when Van Der Watt was covering lessons at Brine Leas School, a secondary institution in Nantwich with approximately 1,400 students. He had been working through the supply agency Simply Education, a role he held from January 2019 until the date of the incident. The school is well-versed in managing supply staff and handling behavioral issues, yet the allegations raised by students were severe enough to prompt immediate intervention.

After just three lessons, senior staff sent Van Der Watt home early on April 24, 2025, after pupils reported concerns about his behavior. The tribunal heard that students were each asked to provide handwritten accounts of the events. These accounts detailed incidents ranging from racism to physical violence, leading to the formal investigation by the agency.

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Evidence of Threats and Abuse

One pupil, identified as Pupil A, stated they were in shock when Van Der Watt placed his fist on their neck and dug them into a chair. The student reported feeling pressed into the seat while being pinched on the neck, which resulted in a visible red mark. When asked to respond to the account, Van Der Watt sent an email confirming that the incident occurred as described, though he noted he was unaware of the red mark.

Van Der Watt claimed he was demonstrating how to control aggressive boys after students asked for a demonstration. However, two other pupils made similar accusations of physical violence, including claims that he punched one student on the shoulder. He reportedly asked that student, Do you want to go home on crutches? I will break your leg, while pressing his fists into desks and hitting them with a ruler.

The tribunal heard that the teacher threatened the class to shut up and stated he would rip their vocal chords out and feed them to the lions. He also maintained a register of children who needed to be hit. In addition to physical threats, he verbally abused two students of Chinese origin by calling them ching and chong on the register and told them he knew their real names.

Racist Comments and Professional Conduct

Van Der Watt made discriminatory remarks regarding race and age. He stated that people of color would not be allowed on trains and buses when he was younger. He also told a pupil of African origin that back when he was younger, he would not have been allowed in the classroom. A teaching panel found that he failed to maintain appropriate professional boundaries with pupils and used threatening and discriminatory language.

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Panel chair Sue Davies noted that while the events took place on one day in April 2025, they occurred over three separate periods. The panel highlighted the inappropriate physical contact, verbally aggressive behavior, and discriminatory language as key factors in their decision. The teacher was later reported to Cheshire Police, but no action was taken by law enforcement, according to the Hearing.

Aftermath and Industry Impact

In the aftermath of the incident, Van Der Watt emailed his supply agency to apologize for much of his behavior. He expressed disappointment and felt he let himself and the profession down by allowing students to convince him to demonstrate a way to defuse a potential dangerous situation using relationships and humor. He insisted he had no intention to harm a young person and wanted his sincere apology communicated to the student involved.

Despite the apology, the professional tribunal found all allegations proven. The indefinite ban ensures that Van Der Watt cannot work in the education sector again. This case underscores the strict standards maintained by the Teaching Regulation Agency regarding teacher conduct and the safety of students in classrooms across the region.