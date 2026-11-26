A supply teacher has died following a serious medical emergency while teaching at Handsworth Grange Community Sports College in Sheffield on November 25, 2026.

A supply teacher has tragically died after suffering a severe medical emergency while delivering a lesson at Handsworth Grange Community Sports College in Sheffield. The incident occurred on November 25, 2026, prompting an immediate and urgent response from emergency services who rushed to the school site in South Yorkshire.

Emergency Response and Hospital Transfer

Yorkshire Air Ambulance crews arrived swiftly at the scene to provide critical care before transporting the ill educator to Northern General Hospital. Despite the rapid intervention and advanced medical treatment provided by the air ambulance team and hospital staff, the teacher succumbed to their condition, resulting in their confirmed death.

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Minerva Learning Trust Confirms Tragedy

Bev Matthews, the chief executive officer of Minerva Learning Trust, officially confirmed the passing of the staff member in a letter addressed to parents. The Trust oversees Handsworth Grange Community Sports College, and Matthews expressed profound sorrow over the loss, describing the event as deeply upsetting for everyone involved in the school community.

Welfare Support for Students and Staff

Matthews acknowledged that both pupils and staff witnessed the immediate response to the medical crisis, recognizing the significant emotional impact this traumatic event has on the community. Specialist psychological support is currently being made available to students and employees, with assurances that this care will continue over the coming days and weeks.

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School Closure and Scheduled Inset Days

The school had already planned in-service education days for Friday, November 27, and Monday, November 30, meaning pupils are not scheduled to return to class until Tuesday, December 1. This existing schedule allows the institution to manage the immediate aftermath without disrupting the standard academic calendar further than already planned.

Privacy Requests and Community Gratitude

Out of respect for the individual's family, the school and Trust have declined to release any further personal details regarding the deceased teacher or the specific nature of the medical emergency. Matthews also thanked emergency services for their speed, school staff for their professionalism, and parents for their supportive messages during this extremely difficult time.