Supreme Court Blocks Exhumation in Di Liristi Family Probate Dispute

NSW Supreme Court appoints independent administrator in the bitter probate battle between brothers Antonio Di Liristi and Kostas Liristis over their parents' estates.

Justice Michael Slattery of the NSW Supreme Court has intervened in a prolonged and acrimonious inheritance dispute between brothers Antonio Di Liristi and Kostas Liristis, ruling that no exhumation of their parents' remains will be permitted without further specific court approval. The ruling halts a plan by Antonio to remove the bodies of Rita and Tasos Liristis from Australia and rebury them in Greece, a move that has become a central flashpoint in the legal war over the family legacy.

Core Details of Probate Battle

The legal confrontation centers on the estates of the late parents, Rita Liristis and Tasos Liristis, who died less than eight weeks apart in late 2023. The siblings are locked in a bitter probate fight regarding a modest Lakemba apartment valued at approximately $555,000, alongside other undisclosed assets. The fundamental legal question before the court is whether valid wills exist that determine the distribution of these assets.

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Kostas Liristis is currently seeking probate for copies of wills dated 2010, which allegedly designate him as the sole beneficiary of the entire estate. In stark contrast, Antonio Di Liristi claims that his parents died without any valid wills, leaving the distribution to intestacy laws. Antonio has publicly alleged that the 2010 documents presented by his brother are forgeries, pointing out that the original documents have never been produced for inspection or verification by the court.

Under the terms of the disputed 2010 wills, Antonio would receive a meager $1,000. He asserts this penalty exists because his parents allegedly lost $300,000 after mortgaging their family home to fund one of his business ventures, which ultimately failed. This financial loss is cited by Kostas as the reason for the exclusion in the alleged will, adding a layer of financial resentment to the emotional toxicity of the case.

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Stakeholder Positions and Hostility

The relationship between the two brothers has been characterized by extreme hostility, leading Justice Slattery to describe the proceedings as chaotic and acutely difficult to manage. The judge noted that in the absence of legal representation, the brothers engaged in intense mutual revulsion, routinely shouting insults at each other in the courtroom on the slightest provocation. Sheriff officers were frequently required to attend hearings to maintain order and prevent the passionate dislike between the parties from escalating into contempt of court.

Antonio Di Liristi has been branded obnoxious and breathtakingly self-destructive by judges who have overseen his extensive list of cases over many decades. Justice Slattery expressed serious concern that Antonio has demonstrated a persistent desire to impose his own will on his brother and might use the role of administrator as an instrument of dominance. This characterization stems from a long history of litigation where Antonio has repeatedly challenged decisions made regarding his parents' welfare and finances.

Kostas Liristis has taken steps to minimize contact with his sibling, seeking orders that prevent Antonio from contacting him by any means whatsoever, including telephone, email, text message, social media, or in person. Kostas claims he is forced into defensive legal postures due to years of threats of endless litigation from Antonio, who he argues is using the courts to harass him rather than seek genuine resolution.

Impact on Estate and Future Procedures

Addressing the immediate management of the estate, Justice Slattery refused Antonio Di Liristi's bid to take control of the assets. Instead, the court has appointed an independent administrator to manage the assets while the brothers continue their fight over the validity of the wills. This decision aims to ensure the impartial preservation of the estate value, particularly the $555,000 Lakemba property, during the ongoing litigation.

The court also explicitly blocked any attempt to exhume the couple's remains without further court approval. This prohibition serves to protect the integrity of the burial site and prevent further distress to the family and the community, while also ensuring that no permanent action is taken that could complicate the final determination of the estate.

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The probate fight is merely the latest chapter in a family war that has been raging through courts and tribunals for years. Tribunal decisions reveal that Antonio was already battling for control of their parents' affairs by 2019, when concerns were raised by the South Western Sydney Local Health District about the welfare of the elderly couple.

In 2019, Antonio challenged arrangements involving the NSW Trustee and Guardian, arguing that his parents were being poorly cared for and over-medicated. He claimed that he, rather than a state-appointed guardian, should be responsible for making decisions on their behalf. This challenge failed, and a judge subsequently noted his history of litigious outings, observing that a lawyer appointed to represent the elderly couple described the dynamic as two brothers who hate each other despite loving their parents.

The collapse of a previous settlement agreement highlights the instability of the current situation. In August, the brothers entered into a signed settlement deed that would have placed Antonio in control of the estates, sold the Lakemba unit, divided the estate 60-40, and allowed both parents' remains to be exhumed and returned to Greece. However, the deal collapsed days later when Kostas withdrew his consent, citing coercion and threats.

The proceedings highlight the complexities of managing estates when familial trust has completely eroded. The appointment of an independent administrator is a necessary step to prevent further financial dissipation or manipulation by either party. The court's refusal to allow exhumation ensures that the physical remains of Rita and Tasos Liristis remain undisturbed until the legal disputes are fully resolved.

As the litigation continues, the focus remains on the authentication of the 2010 wills and the equitable distribution of the $555,000 Lakemba apartment and other assets. The history of aggressive behavior and failed settlements suggests that the legal process will remain prolonged and contentious, requiring strict judicial oversight to ensure a fair outcome for all parties involved in this high-stakes family dispute.