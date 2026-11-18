Luke Rainey was released on bail from a murder trial for killing Melonie McKay due to his severe lung disease, despite prosecutor objections about public safety.

A Supreme Court of Victoria judge has granted bail to Luke Rainey, a 44-year-old man charged with the murder of his neighbor Melonie McKay. The decision was driven by urgent medical concerns regarding Rainey's health while he remains in custody awaiting his trial. Justice Rita Incerti ruled that the conditions of his imprisonment were untenable given his rapidly deteriorating physical state.

Medical Crisis Drives Court Ruling

Justice Incerti explicitly cited Rainey's diagnosis of rapidly progressive interstitial lung disease as the primary factor in her ruling. The court heard evidence that this condition is fatal without continuous medical intervention. Rainey requires regular supplemental oxygen and monthly multi-day hospital admissions for treatment, a regimen that is difficult to maintain within a prison environment. The judge noted that his health situation presented exceptional circumstances that warranted release.

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The judicial officer emphasized the severity of the illness, stating that the disease has had a catastrophic impact on Rainey's overall health. She observed that the administrative and medical burden of his illness in custody was significantly more severe than it would be in the community. The court accepted that his physical vulnerability met the high threshold required to justify bail in a murder case.

Prosecution Argues Unacceptable Community Risk

Crown prosecutor Cara Foot strongly opposed the bail application, arguing that Rainey remains an unacceptable risk to the wider community. She contended that the allegation of murder is exceptionally serious and that the case against Rainey is strong. Foot suggested that there is a strong inference to be drawn regarding the deliberateness of the driving incident that led to McKay's death.

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The prosecutor highlighted Rainey's significant criminal history as a major concern in her submission. She detailed a pattern of behavior that includes family violence and driving offenses, which demonstrates a significant issue with anger control when confronted with minor disputes. Foot argued that this history, although partly dated, indicates a persistent risk to public safety that outweighs the medical concerns.

Foot also pointed to recent legal troubles, noting that Rainey had only recently been sentenced for assaulting a female. The court heard that there were at least 16 occasions where Rainey perpetrated family violence against his former domestic partner, son, and daughter. Despite these past actions, no current family violence order is in place, which was noted by the court.

Defense Highlights Intent Issues and Cooperation

Defense barrister Sandra Wendlandt argued that the alleged offending raises genuine issues regarding her client's intention. She presented evidence that Rainey assisted police after the alleged attack by pointing out the locations of CCTV cameras in the neighborhood. Wendlandt emphasized that despite the length of his criminal history, Rainey has not breached any previous bail conditions.

The defense stressed that Rainey's lack of bail breaches demonstrates a level of compliance that should be considered. They argued that the combination of his health needs and his cooperation with authorities supports the argument that he can be managed in the community. Wendlandt also highlighted the burden of his medical condition on his time in custody.

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The court heard that Rainey spent roughly three months in hospital, including time in intensive care and an induced coma, after becoming seriously ill. Since returning to custody, he has required ongoing oxygen and regular admissions to St Vincent's Hospital lasting between three and 11 days. The defense noted that this level of care would normally involve only half-day outpatient visits if he were in the community.

Tragic Incident and Ongoing Legal Proceedings

The case stems from the fatal injury of Melonie McKay, a 53-year-old mother and grandmother, in February. McKay was fatally hit on Seston Street in Reservoir, north of Melbourne. The family of McKay has been devastated by the loss of the mother-of-three. A crime scene was established at her home, where a ute was seen covered with police tape.

The alleged incident was largely captured on CCTV and witnessed by one of McKay's children. While no motive for Rainey's alleged attack was explicitly offered during the bail hearing, the prosecution suggested his intent was clear. The trial is scheduled to proceed, with Rainey now out of custody pending further legal proceedings.

Justice Incerti concluded the bail hearing by telling Rainey to take care of himself. She added that hopefully the treatment outside of jail will be administered in a much better circumstance than what he had experienced in custody. The ruling allows Rainey to access necessary medical care while the legal process regarding the alleged murder continues.