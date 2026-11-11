Supreme Court Hears Defense Arguments in Quambatook Murder Trial

Brian Barnes denies murder of Merril Kelly in Quambatook, claiming his brother misheard him and injuries stemmed from a skateboard crash during the Supreme Court trial.

Defense barrister David Cronin SC presented his arguments to the Supreme Court of Victoria in Bendigo on Thursday, challenging the prosecution's claim that Brian Barnes confessed to the murder of 76-year-old Merril Kelly. The trial concerns the death of the elderly woman in the small Victorian farming town of Quambatook, where her body was found burned near a cemetery on January 21 last year.

Confession Dispute and Hearing Impediment

Crown prosecutor Patrick Bourke SC alleged that Barnes arrived at his brother Graeme Barnes's home at 4:30 am in the hours following the incident to admit to the crime. The prosecution stated that Barnes told his brother and his wife, 'I have premeditatedly murdered someone,' and added that the victim 'deserved it' because he had made a 'foolproof plan' for her death. Mr. Bourke emphasized that Barnes believed she had to go as part of this calculated strategy.

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Mr. Cronin challenged the reliability of this account by suggesting that the prosecution's key witness may have misunderstood his client. The defense argued that Graeme Barnes might have 'misheard' the statement, proposing that Brian Barnes only mentioned that he 'dreamt' about committing the act. The lawyer urged jurors to consider whether a simple difference in phrasing could lead to such a drastic misinterpretation of events.

To support this theory, the defense raised the possibility that Graeme Barnes suffers from an undisclosed hearing impediment. Mr. Cronin asked the jury to evaluate the circumstances under which the alleged confession was heard, questioning whether a physical hearing issue could have contributed to the misunderstanding. The defense maintains that the two phrases, while phonetically similar, carry entirely different legal and factual meanings.

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Skateboard Crash and Altered State Claims

The defense also contested the physical evidence linking Barnes to the violence, specifically the injuries he sustained during the alleged attack. While the Crown argued that scratches on Barnes were caused by Ms. Kelly fighting for her life, Mr. Cronin proposed an alternative explanation. The lawyer suggested that these injuries might have been caused by Barnes falling off his skateboard, rather than resulting from a struggle with the victim.

Furthermore, the defense questioned whether Barnes's actions were conscious, voluntary, and deliberate at the time of the incident. Jurors were invited to consider whether their client was in an 'altered state' on the day of the killing. This line of questioning aims to create reasonable doubt regarding the mental state required for a premeditated murder charge, suggesting that his behavior may not have been fully intentional.

Logical Inconsistencies in Prosecution Case

Mr. Cronin highlighted several logical inconsistencies in the prosecution's narrative, particularly regarding the use of restraints. He asked the jury why Barnes would bring zip ties to restrain someone if his intention was to commit a fatal assault from the start. The defense posited that restraining a person who has already been fatally injured serves no logical purpose, implying that the presence of the ties contradicts the theory of a planned murder.

Additional scrutiny was directed at Barnes's vehicle choices, with the defense noting that he parked a distinctive ute with a toolbox and personalized plates directly in the victim's driveway. Mr. Cronin questioned why a perpetrator seeking to avoid detection would choose such a conspicuous parking spot when other locations were available down the road. These details were presented to suggest that the prosecution's account of the events does not align with practical criminal behavior.

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Evidence and Community Context

The prosecution relies heavily on forensic evidence to connect Barnes to the scene and the victim. Mr. Bourke told the jury that DNA evidence would allegedly link Barnes to a zip tie found around Ms. Kelly's neck and a toenail found in the driveway. Additionally, prosecutors claim that Ms. Kelly's DNA was found in blood within his ute, on his washing machine, and on his glasses.

Ms. Kelly was a beloved member of the local community in Quambatook, located in north-west Victoria. The autopsy confirmed that her official cause of death was head injuries, specifically extensive damage to the right side and back of her head. Findings from the examination indicated that she was not breathing when her body was set on fire, with a black cable tie found around her neck.

Prosecutors allege that the motive for the killing stemmed from a petty dispute involving repairs to the community pool. Despite the defense's efforts to introduce reasonable doubt through alternative theories and witness credibility issues, the trial continues with the jury tasked with weighing the forensic evidence against the conflicting testimonies regarding the night of January 21 last year.