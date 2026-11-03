Supreme Court Reviews UK Ban on Palestine Action

The UK Supreme Court hears appeals against the government's decision to proscribe Palestine Action under anti-terrorism laws, weighing civil liberties against national security concerns.

Co-founder Huda Ammori is lodging a legal bid against the Government's decision to ban the group under anti-terrorism laws to the UK's highest court. The case centers on whether proscribing Palestine Action as a terrorist organization violates fundamental rights to expression and association.

Legal Challenge Against Proscription

The appeal begins with a two-day hearing before five Supreme Court justices starting Wednesday. This follows previous rulings where three High Court judges found the ban unlawful in February but overturned that decision in June. Five Court of Appeal judges ruled the interference was justified and proportionate at that time.

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Raza Husain KC represents Ms Ammori in this written appeal. He argues that only three out of 385 actions carried out by Palestine Action over five years met the terrorism definition. This means less than one percent of their direct action protests qualified as terrorism under the Terrorism Act.

Arguments on National Security

Sir James Eadie KC for the Home Office stated the Court of Appeal correctly rejected portrayals of the group as non-violent. He argued serious property damage constitutes terrorism without requiring violence or intent to endanger life. The government maintains these principles are long-standing and settled law.

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Mr Eadie noted the structure and membership details remain notably vague in submissions. He emphasized the ban does not prevent public support for Palestine or opposition to Israel. Only direct support for Palestine Action itself is restricted to avoid legitimizing the organization.

Civil Liberties Concerns Raised

Human rights groups Amnesty UK and Liberty claim courts lack real checks on proscription power. Tom Hickman KC submitted that Parliament relied on judicial oversight to ensure necessity. He argued current approaches provide insufficient protection against arbitrary government exercise of power.

The barrister highlighted widespread civil society support for the protest group. Expressing support for Palestine Action is now an offense under the Terrorism Act after proscription. More than three thousand people have been arrested since the ban took effect.

Impact on Protest Rights

The total destruction of a protest group enjoying widespread support is cited as a major consequence. Mr Husain argued the impact does not justify interfering with fundamental freedoms. He urged the Supreme Court to recognize the disproportionate nature of the proscription gateway application.

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This case sets a precedent for how future organizations might be assessed under anti-terror legislation. The outcome will determine if property damage alone warrants terrorist designation. It also tests the balance between national security interests and free speech protections in the UK.