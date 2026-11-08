Surfing Icon Derek Hynd Apologizes After Leaked Message Resurfaces

Former world No. 7 surfer Derek Hynd faces backlash for a decade-old message to Lucy Small, contradicting his recent anti-harassment activism in Byron Bay.

Derek Hynd, a 69-year-old former professional surfer and prominent surf writer, is facing intense scrutiny after a decade-old text message was made public. The controversy erupted as Hynd had just delivered a passionate speech at a Byron Bay paddle-out event demanding accountability for sexual harassment and gender inequality within the surfing industry. While he publicly urged the community to draw a line in the sand regarding these issues, witnesses report that he has now been called out for allegedly contributing to the very poor culture he sought to dismantle.

Leaked Message Details Controversy

Surfer and writer Lucy Small shared a screenshot of a message she alleges Hynd sent her ten years ago, shortly after she approached him about collaborating on a story in Angola. Small explained that she had been seeking professional support when she contacted the veteran surfer, who was in his late 50s at the time. The exchange began with Hynd offering to make introductions and inquiries on her behalf, but the tone shifted dramatically when he declined to join the trip personally.

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In the message, Hynd cited the hot climate as a reason for not traveling, stating he preferred cool weather. He then disclosed his sexual interest in Small, writing that he would want to sleep with her frequently. He described the thought of being in a heated, wet climate with her as unbearable and noted that just thinking about it made him unsettled. The message concluded with a comment on her style and a playful, albeit explicit, acknowledgment of his feelings.

Stakeholder Reactions and Divided Opinions

Lucy Small published the exchange on social media specifically because Hynd had been publicly calling for accountability in the surfing industry. Her decision sparked a sharply divided reaction within the community. Some women backed her decision to share the text, arguing it highlighted behavior that would be considered inappropriate in a professional setting. Others defended Hynd, suggesting it was unfair to dismiss his recent efforts to promote positive change based on a message from a decade ago.

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The debate extended to BeachGrit, a surf website where commenters disagreed on whether Hynd's remarks constituted harmless flirting, inappropriate conduct, or something in between. Despite the backlash, Hynd engaged with the criticism, telling the Daily Mail that he wished to see the entire conversation thread before issuing a full mea culpa. He acknowledged that the criticism held reasonable water but expressed a desire for context before making a final public apology.

Industry Impact and Future Steps

The incident has reignited conversations about the treatment of women in surfing, following allegations that a 16-year-old Australian girl was sexually assaulted by multiple men connected to the professional circuit after an event in Tahiti in August. Hynd had previously described that Tahiti scandal as potentially the most damaging incident in the history of competitive surfing. He has now acknowledged that his reputation has been slammed by this new text controversy.

Hynd, a multiple cancer survivor, stated that he has contacted those involved in the dispute and invited them to participate in mediation. He emphasized that he has been the enemy of surfing's dark side throughout his career and hopes the parties can agree on a united next step. The surfing community now awaits the outcome of this mediation to see how the industry will address both historical misconduct and current demands for cultural reform.