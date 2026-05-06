Surge in Anti-Semitic Hate Crimes Across London Prompts Police Response

Metropolitan Police report a significant rise in anti-Semitic attacks in London, particularly in Barnet, leading to the formation of a dedicated community protection team of 100 officers.

Recent data released by the Metropolitan Police has highlighted a disturbing escalation in anti-Semitic hate crime s across the capital city of London . According to the figures, the month of April saw a sharp increase to 140 recorded offences, representing a significant jump from the 98 incidents logged in March and the 67 reported in February.

This upward trend is particularly alarming given the concentrated nature of these attacks. The borough of Barnet emerged as the primary hotspot for these crimes, accounting for approximately 36 per cent of the total monthly offences with 51 reported cases. Barnet, which encompasses districts such as Golders Green, Hendon, and Finchley, is home to large Jewish populations, making it a frequent target for those seeking to spread hatred.

The nature of the crimes in Barnet has been especially violent and targeted. Throughout April, the community witnessed a wave of apparent anti-Semitic attacks that have left residents shaken. These include attempted arson attacks targeting the Finchley Reform Synagogue on April 15, as well as an attack on a building previously used by a Jewish charity in Hendon on April 18.

Furthermore, a memorial wall in Golders Green was targeted on April 28. The volatility reached a peak on April 29 when a double stabbing occurred in Golders Green, an event that authorities are currently treating as an act of terrorism. While Barnet bore the brunt of the violence, the spread of hate is wide across the city. The borough of Camden recorded 17 offences, followed by Hackney with 16, Haringey with 10, and Westminster with 7.

In total, 21 out of London's 32 boroughs reported at least one anti-Semitic hate crime during April, demonstrating a systemic issue rather than isolated incidents. In response to this surge, the Metropolitan Police have announced a strategic overhaul of their approach to protecting Jewish communities. The force is establishing a specialized community protection team consisting of 100 additional officers. This initiative is designed to provide a more visible, intelligence-led, and coordinated presence across the city.

Unlike previous strategies that relied on short-term surges in policing during times of crisis, this new model aims to be sustainable and consistent, leveraging local knowledge and strong partnerships. The team will integrate neighborhood policing with specialized protection and counter-terrorism capabilities, recognizing that the Jewish community faces a complex matrix of threats, including high levels of hate crime, terrorist ambitions, and hostile state actors.

The reaction from community organizations has been mixed, reflecting a tension between hope for the future and frustration over past failures. The Community Security Trust, a charity dedicated to the protection of British Jews, has welcomed the announcement of the dedicated team as an important step during a period of heightened hatred. They pointed to an increase in arrests as a positive signal that the police are taking effective action.

However, the Campaign Against Antisemitism has offered a much harsher critique. A spokesperson for the organization argued that the rising figures are a direct result of a failure in policing under the leadership of Sir Mark Rowley. They highlighted polling data suggesting a profound lack of confidence in police leadership, noting that only a small fraction of British Jews trust the current command and that many believe hate crimes go unprosecuted even when evidence is sufficient.

Adding to the gravity of the situation, the Board of Deputies of British Jews stated that the community is enduring an era of unprecedented hatred. The combination of arson attacks on community assets, such as ambulance services, and violent physical assaults has created an atmosphere of fear. While Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has urged all citizens to fight against antisemitism, community advocates argue that words must be backed by accountability.

The current climate reflects a broader societal struggle to curb anti-Jewish sentiment, and while the addition of 100 officers is a start, the demand for long-term systemic change and a higher rate of successful prosecutions remains the primary goal for those living under the shadow of these threats





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Antisemitism London Metropolitan Police Hate Crime Barnet

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

London Mega-Poll Signals Labour Under Siege as Greens and Reform SurgeA new poll reveals Labour's support has collapsed in London, with significant gains for the Green Party and Reform UK, potentially reshaping the city's political landscape.

Read more »

London Synagogue Fire Investigated as Arson, Counter-Terror Police InvolvedA fire broke out at a former synagogue in Whitechapel, east London, and is being investigated as arson by counter-terrorism police, following a series of suspected attacks on Jewish locations in the city. Initial investigations suggest the fire was started deliberately, causing minor damage to the building's entrance.

Read more »

Fire erupts at former London synagogue as terror police launch probeFire crews were called to the former synagogue in Nelson Street, Whitechapel, east London, in the early hours of Tuesday as counter terrorism police launch an arson investigation

Read more »

London Synagogue Hit by Suspected Arson Attack, Counter-Terrorism Police InvestigateA former synagogue in Tower Hamlets, London, was targeted in a suspected arson attack, leading to a counter-terrorism investigation amid a series of attacks on Jewish community sites.

Read more »

Met Police forms team after attacks on London's Jewish communityThe move comes after a series of arson attacks at Jewish sites, as well as a double stabbing.

Read more »

Extra police deployed to protect London’s Jewish communities amid surge in antisemitic attacksAn additional 100 police officers are being deployed across London’s Jewish communities to combat rising antisemitic attacks, including a recent double stabbing in Golders Green treated as terrorism. The Metropolitan Police Commissioner described the situation as a 'pandemic' of antisemitism, with the Home Office committing £18 million in extra funding and £4 million available through a security grant. Jewish residents express heightened fear, with some considering relocation.

Read more »