Surge in Unhomogenised Milk Sales Reflects UK Shift Towards Natural Dairy

Waitrose reports a 34% rise in unhomogenised milk sales as health-conscious UK consumers increasingly prefer less processed, creamier milk over plant-based and homogenized options.

The British dairy market is undergoing a notable shift as consumers increasingly turn away from plant-based alternatives like almond, soy, and oat milk, instead favouring a more traditional yet less processed option: unhomogenised milk .

Recent figures from Waitrose indicate that sales of this product have surged by 34 percent over the past year. Unhomogenised milk, which skips the industrial homogenisation process, retains its natural structure, allowing cream to rise to the top and delivering a richer, creamier taste and texture. This trend is largely attributed to a growing consumer awareness of ultra-processed foods (UPFs) and a desire for simpler, whole-food alternatives.

According to Dan Robinson, Food Processing Manager at the Leckford Estate, the surge is driven by health-conscious shoppers seeking 'brilliant basics' and a more natural diet, with the added appeal of superior flavour. Alice Grigoleit, Milk Buyer at Waitrose, explained that while the milk is safely pasteurised, it bypasses the high-pressure homogenisation stage, preserving its structural integrity and complex flavour profile.

Specific products such as Waitrose's No.1 Organic Unhomogenised Ayrshire Whole Milk and Duchy Organic British Free Range Unhomogenised Whole Milk have seen sales increases of 34 percent and 29 percent respectively, while online searches for 'unhomogenised milk' have jumped 200 percent. Responding to demand, Waitrose has invested in new processing equipment at its Leckford Estate to boost production capacity by approximately 20 percent.

However, this premium product comes at a higher price: a litre of the No.1 Organic Unhomogenised Ayrshire Whole Milk costs £1.95, and four pints of the Duchy Organic version is £2.65, compared to £1.75 for four pints of essential semi-skimmed milk. Enthusiasts regularly praise the milk on social media, with many claiming easier digestibility and a delightful cream cap, suggesting that the extra cost is justified by both taste and perceived health benefits.

This movement reflects a broader consumer shift towards minimally processed, natural foods, positioning unhomogenised milk as a 'cream of the crop' in the evolving dairy landscape





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Unhomogenised Milk Waitrose Ultra-Processed Foods Dairy Trends Natural Milk

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Artist's Sales Plummet Due to Rise in Design Theft on Online MarketplacesLyndsey Green's success as an artist has been marred by the rise in design theft on online marketplaces like Temu and Shein. Despite her original designs being stolen and sold on these platforms, the companies have failed to adequately respond to her requests to remove the items. As a result, Lyndsey's sales have plummeted, leaving her wondering if she can continue to work as an independent artist.

Read more »

Hormone-disrupting chemicals found in breast milk and infants' urineEndocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs) that interfere with hormones were found in breast milk and in the urine of children from birth up to 6 months, according to a study being presented Saturday at ENDO 2026, the Endocrine Society's annual meeting in Chicago, Ill.

Read more »

The Man Who Went for Milk and Ended Up at the 1986 World CupGarry Hardwicke told his girlfriend he was popping out for milk, then vanished to follow England to the 1986 World Cup in Mexico. He didn't return for five years, starting a new life in the US. His story, often dismissed as myth, is true.

Read more »

Cup of tea will taste perfect if you add unusual ingredient — not milk or sugarA US scientist has urged Britons to experiment with their cuppa and add one ingredient to improve its taste

Read more »