Mississippi surgeon Derek Culnan and prosthetics co-owner Zachary Myrick died when their plane burst into flames at Hawkins Field in Jackson on Saturday.

A renowned surgeon and the co-owner of a Mississippi medical practice were killed on Saturday afternoon when their plane crashed and burst into flames near an airport in the state's capital. Dr. Derek M. Culnan, 48, a specialist in treating devastating burns and complex injuries, and Zachary Myrick, 40, co-owner of Buckner Prosthetics and Orthotics, died when their plane came down at Hawkins Field in Jackson. The crash has rocked Mississippi's medical community, where both men spent their professional lives helping patients recover from life-changing injuries.

Federal investigators are now working to establish what caused the fatal crash. The aircraft was left as charred wreckage, and a large expanse of scorched ground was visible near a Mississippi National Guard base. Emergency crews gathered alongside the mangled aircraft after it came down at the airport.

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Derek Culnan and Zachary Myrick Crash Details

The plane came down at Hawkins Field in Jackson on Saturday, and both men on board died in the fire that followed. Jackson Municipal Airport Authority said the aircraft was believed to have departed from Madison Airport, which lies north of Jackson. An airport spokesperson confirmed that two people had been aboard the aircraft at the time of the crash.

The Hinds County coroner attended the scene, while a WAPT television crew witnessed the aftermath on Saturday. The crew reported that the wreckage appeared to have been engulfed in flames. Their footage documented the scorched ground and the remains of the aircraft near the Mississippi National Guard base.

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It is not clear where Culnan and Myrick were heading or what went wrong with the aircraft. Those details remain part of the ongoing examination of the crash site and the flight's path.

Tributes From Baptist Medical Center and Buckner Prosthetics

Baptist Medical Center confirmed the death of Derek Culnan, who served as medical director of the Mississippi Burn, Hand and Reconstruction Center. The hospital's statement included a tribute from his wife, Genevieve Culnan, who described a husband whose medical brilliance matched his devotion to patients and colleagues.

Genevieve Culnan said there were many things she could call her husband, including doctor, surgeon, genius and researcher. She said none of those words did justice to a man who spent his days and nights healing patients and caring for his team. She also recalled a family member of one patient who described the surgeon as a genius, someone who could drive people crazy, but whose hands did great things.

Genevieve Culnan stressed that her husband's work would continue. She said the center still cares for its patients while mourning his loss, and that his legacy in his team, community and family would endure.

Buckner Prosthetics and Orthotics announced the death of its co-owner, Zachary Myrick, in a Facebook post. The company wrote that it was with the heaviest of hearts that it shared news of the loss, and that Myrick brought passion and enthusiasm to everything he did at the practice. Myrick leaves behind a wife and son.

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Colleagues said Myrick's influence extended far beyond the business he helped run. They said his impact on the profession, his patients and his team would never be forgotten. The company asked for continued prayers for his wife and son, his family, colleagues, patients and everyone grieving the loss.

NTSB Investigation and Unanswered Flight Questions

The Hinds County Coroner's Office said the National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation into the crash to determine its cause. Until that inquiry produces findings, the cause of the crash has not been publicly established. Investigators have not yet explained what went wrong with the aircraft.

The practice that Myrick helped run serves patients who depend on prosthetic limbs and orthopedic devices to regain mobility and independence. The Mississippi Burn, Hand and Reconstruction Center, where Culnan worked, treats patients with severe burns and complex injuries. Both losses therefore affect patients who rely on these specialized services.

For now, the public record confirms that two men died, that the aircraft is believed to have left from Madison Airport, and that the National Transportation Safety Board will lead the inquiry into the Hawkins Field crash in Jackson.