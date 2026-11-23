Manchester tribunal finds Northern Care Alliance NHS Foundation Trust discriminated against surgeon Usman Butt over a senior chair role, citing systemic failings.

Usman Butt, a renowned British Asian consultant orthopaedic surgeon, has been awarded £101,338.74 in compensation after Manchester Employment Tribunal found that he was discriminated against because of his race. The tribunal ruled that Northern Care Alliance NHS Foundation Trust failed to appoint him to the role of chair of the surgery division, a post he had been told he was '99 per cent likely' to receive.

The compensation covers injury to feelings and financial losses. Employment Judge Phil Allen criticised the Trust for what he described as systemic failings, stating that the procedural failings were systemic and numerous. The case was heard in Manchester, where the Trust is based.

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Northern Care Alliance Chair Appointment Dispute

Mr Butt had worked for Northern Care Alliance NHS Foundation Trust since August 2015. He applied for the role of Chair of Division of Surgery and was interviewed in May 2022, but he was not successful at that stage because the panel concluded he did not have the required experience.

In November 2023, the Trust advised Mr Butt to apply for the role again, and he was the only candidate. He was shortlisted, achieved a threshold score, and was told it was '99 per cent likely that he would be appointed'. Instead, in February 2024 he received an automated email informing him that he would not get the position.

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The tribunal heard that it was not in dispute that Mr Butt met all of the essential requirements of the role. He also met one of the two desirable criteria, a management qualification. He held a masters in business administration and a senior leader level seven degree, both awarded with distinction, and had been awarded the title of chartered manager by the Chartered Management Institute.

Mr Butt faced a stakeholder panel of nine members. The tribunal heard that he delivered a well-structured presentation, was personable, and responded to questions effectively. Every member of the panel scored him with at least the minimum score needed to be considered appointable, although some panel members raised concerns about his experience being limited to a small department.

Competing Views on the Surgery Division Decision

The Trust disputed Mr Butt's claim of racial discrimination. Its position was that the decision was not based on race, and the tribunal nonetheless concluded that Mr Butt was discriminated against because of his race. The Trust's workforce race equality standard document showed that white individuals were 1.86 times more likely to be appointed from shortlisting across all posts compared to Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) individuals.

Mr Butt believed that the failure to appoint him was a result of race discrimination. After the Trust's decision, it hired a white British doctor, and Mr Butt believed she was less qualified and experienced for the role than he was. The tribunal heard that she had been asked different interview questions. The previous holder of the position, who had resigned, was asked to remain in the post and agreed to do so.

The Trust commissioned an independent investigation, conducted by barrister Carlo Breen. In the report, Breen said he was very troubled to hear allegations of racism, and that most BAME staff felt and still do feel that they were and are treated as second-class citizens. He stated that the issue cannot and must not be ignored, and that the Trust should engage with these colleagues to understand why they have reached their conclusions.

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Breen also described perceived cronyism that had resulted in legitimate concerns not being raised, due to a perceived lack of independence and accountability. He said that any measure afforded to staff to speak up was met with mistrust and suspicion. A British Asian consultant spinal surgeon, who had previously been rejected for the role, told the tribunal that there existed a deeply embedded culture in which senior leadership roles were frequently allocated through informal networks that tended to exclude BAME clinicians.

Impact on Staff and Next Steps for the Trust

The tribunal's findings point to wider concerns about how senior roles are filled at Northern Care Alliance NHS Foundation Trust. The report into the Trust found that BAME staff were treated as second-class citizens, and that their white colleagues were 1.86 times more likely to be appointed to roles, a gap that the tribunal's ruling places under scrutiny.

For Mr Butt, the outcome ends a dispute that followed his rejection for a senior clinical leadership post in the surgery division. He moved to a different Trust in July 2024, after his notice period expired. The £101,338.74 award is the compensation the tribunal ordered for the injury to feelings and financial losses he suffered.

For the wider NHS workforce, the case highlights the importance of transparent interview procedures, consistent questioning, and independent accountability in senior appointments. The independent investigation's recommendation that the Trust engage directly with BAME colleagues now sets a clear benchmark against which the organisation's response will be judged.