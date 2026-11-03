Surgeons Reject Youth Seeking Looksmaxxing Procedures as Online Hoax Persists

Irish plastic surgeons are turning away teens influenced by looksmaxxing trends, while experts demand better teacher training to protect students from harmful online content.

Medical professionals in Ireland are increasingly refusing cosmetic procedures to young patients driven by the viral online phenomenon known as looksmaxxing. Professor Odhran Shelley, president of the Irish Association of Plastic Surgeons ( IAPS), revealed that a growing number of teenagers and young adults are seeking aesthetic interventions to replicate the exaggerated appearances of social media influencers.

Surgeons Reject Artificial Aesthetic Goals

Professor Odhran Shelley, who serves as a consultant plastic surgeon at Dublin's St James's Hospital, explicitly stated that ethical surgeons must turn down these requests. He emphasized that the primary medical objective is to restore patients to their normal self or rejuvenate them, rather than creating an artificial identity based on internet trends. Many of these patients, typically in their late teens and early twenties, are pursuing procedures such as body contouring, implants, or rhinoplasty purely for aesthetic reasons inspired by digital content.

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Defining Looksmaxxing and Physical Risks

Looksmaxxing is an online subculture primarily among young men and boys that encourages extreme measures to maximize physical attractiveness. These practices range from intense gym routines and strict diets to dangerous methods like mewing, which involves flattening the tongue against the roof of the mouth to tighten the jawline, and bone smashing, where individuals hit their faces with hard objects to enhance cheekbones or the jawline. Professor Shelley described these trends as a hoax, noting that influencers often fail to disclose the severe pain, permanent scarring, or broken teeth resulting from such actions.

Influencer Conflicts and Body Dysmorphia

The surge in demand is partly fueled by influencers who receive sponsorships or free treatments from aesthetic clinics, creating a profit-driven alliance that only showcases positive outcomes. Professor Shelley warned that these advertisements are deeply deceiving and often mask underlying mental health issues. He noted that many influencers may suffer from body dysmorphia without disclosing it to their followers. This environment leads young people to compare themselves not to normal, successful individuals, but to exaggerated internet personalities, exacerbating their lack of confidence and desire for artificial alteration.

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Expert Calls for Universal Teacher Training

Education experts are responding to the prevalence of looksmaxxing terminology in schools by advocating for mandatory training for teachers. Eoghan Cleary of the Sexual Exploitation Research and Policy Institute (SERP) highlighted that male students are quickly targeted with masculinity-based content upon creating social media accounts. He explained that many teenage boys, desperate for a sense of belonging and identity, are vulnerable to influencers who exploit their insecurities by promising a clear path to success through physical appearance.

Societal Responsibility for Online Safety

Mr. Cleary argued that protecting children from online harm requires systemic government intervention rather than placing the burden on students. He stated that teachers are not universally trained to handle conversations about such content, and it is not a child's responsibility to protect themselves from digital dangers. Alex Cooney, CEO of the child safety agency CyberSafeKids, echoed these concerns, calling for enhanced educator training on taboo topics. The consensus among experts is that society and the government must step in to provide comprehensive media literacy training embedded within school curriculums.