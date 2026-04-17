Surrey Police Investigate Reported Rape Amidst Unsubstantiated Asylum Seeker Claims

Surrey Police are continuing their investigation into a reported rape in Epsom, but have found no evidence of the alleged offense or any involvement of immigrants or asylum seekers, despite public protests and online speculation. The force has called for patience as they gather information and has increased police presence in the area.

Detectives in Surrey have stated that they are still searching for evidence to corroborate a reported rape incident outside a church in Epsom, and have found no indications that any immigrants or asylum seekers were involved. The report, received by Surrey Police , alleged that a woman in her 20s was followed and assaulted after leaving Labyrinth Epsom nightclub on a Saturday between 2 am and 4 am.

Initially, the police appealed for witnesses but withheld details about potential suspects due to insufficient information. This lack of detail led to hundreds of protesters gathering in Epsom on Wednesday evening, demanding descriptions of those involved.

Assistant Chief Constable Sarah Grahame issued a statement addressing the widespread speculation and public frustration. She confirmed that the police had conducted an in-depth investigation, reviewing extensive CCTV footage, interviewing potential witnesses, carrying out forensic analyses, and conducting house-to-house inquiries. However, to date, no evidence supporting the reported offence has been found, although the investigation remains active.

Grahame also addressed the circulating rumors regarding the ethnicity of suspects, clarifying that no descriptions were released because the information about the incident and potential perpetrators was extremely limited. Critically, she stated unequivocally that there is no evidence to suggest that asylum seekers or immigrants were involved.

The police acknowledged the public's desire for information and pledged to continue sharing what they can while asking for space and time to conduct their investigation thoroughly. An increased police presence was announced for Epsom over the weekend.

In parallel, around 200 residents attended a service titled Hope for Epsom at Epsom Methodist Church, where community leaders, police, and clergy gathered. Reverend Catherine Hutton opened the service by emphasizing the community's love for Epsom's people and acknowledging the outrage felt regarding the alleged assault. She expressed hope for a bright future for the town.

Meanwhile, Helen Maguire, the Lib Dem MP for Epsom and Ewell, urged the public to allow the police to conduct their work. While supporting peaceful protest, she condemned disruptive and intimidating behavior, including damage to police vehicles and obstruction of roads, labeling it unacceptable and urging external agitators to cease their activities.

Surrey Police reported a significant police presence, including public order officers, to manage the protests until they concluded around 8 pm.

The events in Epsom drew comparisons to the public reaction following the arrest of Axel Rudakubana in July 2024, who was falsely reported on social media as an asylum seeker responsible for a tragic attack in Southport, despite being born in Cardiff. This comparison highlights the dangers of misinformation and the pressure on police forces to release information in sensitive cases.





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Epsom Rape Investigation Surrey Police Asylum Seeker Claims Public Protest Misinformation

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