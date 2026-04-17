Surrey Police Investigate Reported Rape, Find No Evidence of Offense or Immigrant Involvement

Surrey Police have stated they are yet to find evidence to corroborate a reported rape incident in Epsom, nor have they found any indication of asylum seekers or immigrants being involved. The investigation is ongoing, with police appealing for patience as they review CCTV footage, interview witnesses, and conduct forensic inquiries. Protests erupted in Epsom following widespread speculation on social media, leading to an increased police presence and calls for calm from local officials.

Detectives with Surrey Police have publicly stated that their ongoing investigation into a reported rape incident in Epsom has thus far yielded no evidence to substantiate the offense as initially described. Furthermore, there is currently no indication that immigrants or asylum seekers were involved in the alleged assault. The police force had previously released an appeal for witnesses following a report that a woman in her 20s was followed and assaulted outside a church in Ashley Road, Epsom, after departing the Labyrinth Epsom nightclub in the early hours of Saturday morning between 2am and 4am. At the time of the initial appeal, officers were unable to provide any details regarding potential suspects due to insufficient information. This lack of detail, coupled with circulating rumors on social media, ignited a significant public reaction, prompting hundreds of protesters to gather in the town center on Wednesday evening to demand greater transparency and suspect descriptions.

In a comprehensive statement addressing the growing public concern and frustration, Assistant Chief Constable for Local Policing, Sarah Grahame, acknowledged the widespread speculation and commentary that has arisen in the wake of the reported incident. She emphasized that the police have been conducting an in-depth investigation to meticulously establish the sequence of events and clarify the circumstances surrounding the reported assault. This exhaustive review includes analyzing an extensive amount of CCTV footage from the vicinity, conducting interviews with potential witnesses, undertaking forensic investigations, and carrying out house-to-house inquiries. Despite these extensive efforts, Assistant Chief Constable Grahame reiterated that, to date, no evidence has been found to corroborate the offense as it was reported, stressing that the investigation remains active and ongoing. She specifically addressed the pervasive rumors concerning the ethnicity of any potential suspects, explaining that no descriptions have been released because the available information about the incident and potential individuals involved is extremely limited. To directly counter misinformation, she stated unequivocally that there is no evidence to suggest that asylum seekers or immigrants were involved in the incident.

The police force expressed understanding of the public's desire for information and pledged to continue providing as much detail as possible, engaging with the community, and addressing concerns, while respectfully requesting space and time to conduct their thorough investigation.

In response to the heightened tensions and to ensure public safety over the weekend, Surrey Police announced an increased police presence in Epsom. Separately, yesterday afternoon, approximately 200 residents attended a service titled Hope for Epsom at Epsom Methodist Church, an event attended by community leaders, police officers, and clergy. Reverend Catherine Hutton opened the service with a message of unity and love for the people of Epsom, stating that the gathering was a space to express outrage at the assault on a young woman and to collectively build a hopeful future for the town. A specially commissioned song of hope was performed, followed by attendees laying stones at the front of the church.

Helen Maguire, the Liberal Democrat MP for Epsom and Ewell, urged the public to allow the police to conduct their work unimpeded. While supporting peaceful protest and acknowledging the community's anger, she condemned disruptive and intimidating behavior, such as damaging police vehicles, blocking roads, and intimidating officers, deeming it unacceptable. She specifically addressed individuals from outside the local community who she claimed were spreading division and causing disruption, stating that such behavior would not be tolerated in Epsom.

Video footage circulating on social media depicted crowds of protesters in Epsom town center, with dozens of police officers in riot gear present. Surrey Police confirmed that a significant police presence, including specially trained public order officers, was deployed until the protesters dispersed around 8pm. This situation draws parallels to criticism faced by Merseyside Police earlier this year regarding the release of suspect information, highlighting the complexities and sensitivities involved in communicating details during ongoing criminal investigations, particularly when misinformation can easily proliferate





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