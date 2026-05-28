Surrey Pub Owners Battle Neighbours Over Weekend Funfair Amid Business Struggles

A couple running a village pub in Surrey are facing a planning dispute and local backlash after installing a temporary children's funfair in their beer garden to boost revenue during the pub trade crisis. The landlords claim the attraction is essential for survival, while residents complain about traffic chaos, noise, parking on verges, and the visual impact on the quiet green belt village.

The landlords of a village pub in Surrey are locked in a heated dispute with neighbours over a temporary children's funfair installed in their beer garden, a move they say is critical to keeping their business afloat amid the ongoing pub trade crisis.

Donna Hetherington, 58, and her husband Waine, 60, who have run The Dog and Duck in Outwood near Redhill for eleven years, have submitted retrospective planning applications to Tandridge District Council after being told the attraction requires permission due to its location on green belt land. The fair, operated by local company Extreme Fun, runs on weekends and school holidays from March to October, charging £10 per child for unlimited play.

Furious residents claim the family-friendly attraction has turned the quiet village of around 681 people into a 'circus' and a 'traveller camp', causing traffic chaos with cars allegedly clogging grass verges and creating dangerous conditions on the narrow country road. Some complain about noise from music and generators, while others object to the visual impact, calling it an 'eyesore'. One resident even linked the noise to a horse being spooked and killed at a bonfire party.

The couple counters that the pub would close without the additional income, and that parking issues are beyond their control on a public road. They argue they are simply two small family businesses working together to survive. The controversy is not new for the pub, previously known for a large pirate ship installation.

While some residents sympathise with the pub's struggle to stay open, many fear the attraction overwhelms the village during warm weekends, citing safety concerns on the fast road with poor visibility and damage to protected flowers on the verges. The council's decision on the retrospective application could determine the future of both the pub and the seasonal fair





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Pub Crisis Planning Dispute Community Conflict Green Belt Family Business Surrey Outwood Dog And Duck Pub Funfair Bouncy Castles Traffic Neighbour Complaints Tandridge District Council

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