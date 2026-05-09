Surrey Struggling in the County Championship Against Notts, Sibley Battles for England Call

Surrey's batters had to face Josh Tongue's pace and weathered the storm thanks to a key contribution from Dom Sibley. But Nottinghamshire's Joe Clark got back on track, scoring a century to help them get past the point of no return in this crucial match.

Josh Tongue 's pace kept the Surrey batters on their toes as he warmed up for Test duty with EnglandClarke 129, Haynes 82; Worrall 6-73, Abbott 3-84 Surrey (3pts) trail Notts (4pts) by 204 runs with six wickets standing Dom Sibley continued his impressive start to the season with a battling 77 in the heavyweight clash between last year's first and second in the County Championship but his dismissal in the last half hour of day two at Trent Bridge felt like an important blow struck by the defending champions.

Sibley, whose form is making a case for a potential Test recall as England reset after the winter Ashes debacle, batted for more than four hours against a high-quality Nottinghamshire attack as Surrey closed on 211-4 in reply to the home side's first-innings 415





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Sports News Cricket News County Championship Test Duty Surrey Notts Joe Clarke Dom Sibley Josh Tongue Liam Patterson-White Ben Duckett

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