Surrey Town Grapples with Traveler Encampment Amidst Concerns for Wildlife and Planning Breaches

Burpham in Surrey is the latest area to be targeted by Travellers, with woodland cleared and an encampment established over Easter weekend. This follows similar actions in other locations. Concerns focus on planning breaches and the impact on local wildlife.

The town of Burpham in Guildford, Surrey , has become the latest location impacted by the actions of travellers, with woodland cleared to establish an encampment over the Easter weekend. Residents expressed significant anger after witnessing individuals in high-visibility jackets erecting gates and fences. Drone imagery reveals a transformation of the site, as overgrowth and trees were replaced with hardstanding.

This incident follows similar instances of 'land grabs' by travellers in Sundridge, Kent, and Flamstead village, Hertfordshire, during the Easter bank holiday. This timing is speculated to be a strategic move, taking advantage of anticipated reduced council activity. A local business owner in Guildford, who requested anonymity, emphasized residents' primary concern for the impact on local wildlife, highlighting the ongoing loss of trees. The business owner mentioned the ongoing work being done to level the land and prepare it, and the surprise felt by residents. The traveller group, who purchased the land a few months prior, reportedly lack the necessary permissions for construction, according to the local business owner. Locals are hoping Guildford Borough Council will intervene, drawing upon previous experiences where the council addressed similar situations. The construction workers on site are also unsure of the long term plans, and are claiming to be acting legitimately. Neighbours have already contacted the council to express their concerns, who are aware of the situation. A Facebook user also commented on the situation, expressing concerns about the new development. The Guildford Borough Council (GBC) acknowledged the situation, stating they are investigating the development as a priority. Council officers visited the site and are conducting background checks. The council takes planning breaches very seriously and will pursue enforcement action following the required legal procedures, which may take time. The council confirmed they will adhere to the proper legal processes to resolve the situation. Councillor George Potter, representing Burpham, clarified that planning permission had not been granted for the development, and Surrey County Council (SCC) had not authorized vehicular access to the highway at the location. The planning enforcement of the GBC is actively investigating this unauthorized development and will follow the established legal procedures. Unauthorised development falls under civil law, and as such, legal enforcement can be a protracted process. The development is being carried out by the landowner, and is therefore subject to the same regulatory procedures that would apply to unauthorized construction within a private property. Furthermore, on Thursday, a significant number of caravans, exceeding a dozen, established themselves on another Surrey plot of land, creating a 17-plot 'gated community' in Alford. This rapid development was preceded by unusual activity, as residents observed unfamiliar individuals measuring the road on Wednesday, April 1st. The following day, the true nature of the activity became apparent with the arrival of multiple lorries carrying construction materials, enabling the swift creation of a complete community. The transformation involved the installation of twenty-one caravans and five static homes, carried out over the course of the Easter weekend. The local community now faces the same challenges as those in Kent and Hertfordshire, as the issue of 'land grabs' by travellers has presented itself in multiple locations across the South East over the Easter weekend, with potentially more to come





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Surrey Town Hit by 'Land Grab' as Travellers Create Encampment Over EasterResidents in Burpham, Guildford, are furious after trees were cleared and an encampment erected over the Easter weekend. Similar incidents occurred in Kent and Hertfordshire. Guildford Borough Council is investigating the unauthorized development and taking action.

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