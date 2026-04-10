Surrey Town Hit by 'Land Grab' as Travellers Create Encampment Over Easter

Residents in Burpham, Guildford, are furious after trees were cleared and an encampment erected over the Easter weekend. Similar incidents occurred in Kent and Hertfordshire. Guildford Borough Council is investigating the unauthorized development and taking action.

The town of Burpham in Guildford , Surrey, has become the latest location impacted by unauthorized traveller encampments, sparking outrage among local residents. Over the Easter weekend, significant deforestation took place on a site off Clay Lane, with trees cleared and replaced by hardstanding and fencing. Drone images and eyewitness accounts reveal the rapid transformation of the land, which residents fear will have a detrimental impact on local wildlife.

The action mirrors similar incidents during the same period in Sundridge, Kent, and Flamstead village, Hertfordshire, where unauthorized development was also reported. A local business owner, speaking anonymously, expressed concern regarding the suddenness of the development and the lack of information available to residents. He stated that the removal of trees was a primary source of frustration and that the community is worried about the impact on local wildlife. Residents are hoping the Guildford Borough Council will intervene, as they have with previous unauthorized settlements in the area. The land in question was reportedly purchased by the traveller group a few months ago, but the local authorities have not granted permission for any construction. Local residents noted that the group took advantage of the Easter bank holiday, when council officials would be slower to respond, to begin their work. Witnesses observed construction workers installing gates and fences, and expressed uncertainty about the permanence of the development. Construction workers are claiming all works are legit. A Facebook user noted the obvious intent of the site as a traveller site. The Guildford Borough Council (GBC) has acknowledged the situation and confirmed that they are investigating the matter as a priority. Council officers have visited the site and are collecting background information to determine the appropriate next steps. The council has emphasized its serious approach to planning breaches, stating that they will explore all available enforcement options. They also highlighted the legal process that they are required to follow. Councillor George Potter, the representative for Burpham, has confirmed that no planning permission has been granted, and that vehicular access onto the highway has not been approved. Planning enforcement will investigate this unauthorized development, and follow the standard legal process. Unauthorized development is a civil matter, and the legal process can take a significant amount of time. The development appears to be carried out by the landowner and has to follow the same process as if someone was building something without permission in their back garden.\Adding to the complexities, more than a dozen caravans arrived in another area of Surrey, creating a 'gated community' in Alford. This rapid development saw a rural field transformed into a 17-plot site. Locals noticed suspicious activity before the weekend, including measurements of road widths. Then, thirty to forty grab lorries arrived, bringing pipes, wood, aggregate, and steel to construct the site. The work continued throughout the Easter weekend, resulting in the establishment of 21 caravans and five static homes. The residents now face the same challenges experienced by locals in Kent and Hertfordshire, reflecting a broader trend of unauthorized encampments during the holiday period





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Travellers Land Grab Burpham Guildford Planning Breach

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