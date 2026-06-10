Survey Finds Four in Five GPs Resort to Defensive Medicine Amid Rising Complaints

A new survey reveals that 78% of GPs practise defensive medicine due to fear of complaints, leading to over-diagnosis, increased patient anxiety, and greater strain on the NHS. The report highlights the medico-legal pressures driving unnecessary tests and prescriptions.

The growing threat of complaints has driven a significant shift in general practice, with a recent survey revealing that four out of five GPs now engage in defensive medicine .

This approach, characterized by excessive caution, often leads to over-diagnosis and over-medicalisation, placing additional strain on both patients and the National Health Service (NHS). Family doctors reported they are more likely to prescribe medications, refer patients to specialists, and spend excessive time documenting care-all to mitigate the risk of legal complaints or regulatory scrutiny.

The survey, which polled 836 GPs and was conducted by the trade magazine Pulse, found that 78% of respondents agreed that the threat of complaints has made them practise more defensively than they believe is in their patients' best interests. Only 9% disagreed, highlighting the pervasive impact of fear on clinical decision-making. One GP captured the sentiment, stating, "I have found myself practising more defensive medicine at times, perhaps investigating or referring where previously I might have watched and waited.

Despite time constraints, I find myself writing essays in patient notes to make sure I've covered my own back. This, combined with patient attitudes, has made working in the NHS almost untenable in the current climate.

" The trend toward defensive medicine is fueled by rising complaints and litigation. NHS Resolution, which handles compensation claims for the health service, reports dealing with approximately 3,000 cases annually involving GPs, with some payouts exceeding £4 million. Concurrently, data from NHS England and the General Medical Council show an upward trajectory in complaints about family doctors.

The environment has become so high-risk that many GPs feel compelled to deviate from standard clinical guidelines, ordering extra tests and prescribing drugs that may not be medically necessary. These actions not only increase patient anxiety but also burden the system with higher costs and greater demand for appointments.

Previous research published in the British Medical Journal has established a strong correlation between defensive medicine and physician burnout, indicating that the stress of practising in this manner contributes to doctor exhaustion and dissatisfaction. While some, like Dennis Reed of Silver Voices-a group advocating for elderly patients-expressed sympathy for GPs, they also noted that many patients prefer their doctors to err on the side of caution.

The survey was part of a report on complaints and regulation produced by Pulse's publisher, Cogora, and funded by Medical Protection, an organization providing indemnity services to GPs. Dr Sarah Townley of Medical Protection emphasized that members are deeply concerned about medico-legal issues, including complaints, claims, and even police investigations. The findings underscore a systemic issue where the fear of litigation is reshaping medical practice, potentially compromising patient care and sustainability within the NHS





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