Survey Reveals Lack of Standard Approach to FODMAP Reintroduction in IBS Care

A new study highlights inconsistencies in how registered dietitians guide patients through the food reintroduction phase of the low FODMAP diet for Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), emphasizing the need for standardized protocols to improve treatment outcomes.

A recent study published in the journal Gastro Hep Advances reveals significant inconsistencies in the food reintroduction phase of the low FODMAP diet among registered dietitians. While most clinicians offer individualized counseling and follow-up, the approaches to this critical stage of care are highly variable, particularly regarding timing, sequencing, and management of patient responses, indicating a lack of standardized protocols.

This variability may cause uncertainty for Irritable Bowel Syndrome patients during a crucial stage of care, complicate the process of identifying trigger foods, and potentially prolong the reintroduction process or contribute to overly restrictive diets, which may ultimately affect treatment outcomes and the overall quality of life. The low FODMAP diet is a widely recognized and evidence-based strategy for managing IBS, and it is increasingly utilized as a first-line therapy.

However, research has primarily focused on the restriction phase, leaving the reintroduction phase, which is essential for identifying individual triggers and guiding long-term dietary personalization, relatively underexamined. This critical phase of the diet remains variably implemented in clinical settings due to limited and inconsistent treatment recommendations. Clearer protocols and enhanced clinical insight are essential to standardize care while preserving personalization, which will strengthen decision-making and support more consistent patient care.

The research involved a national, cross-sectional online survey to evaluate the practices of registered dietitians during the food reintroduction phase of the low FODMAP diet. The study recruited RDs through professional networks, social media, and listservs. Participants represented a wide range of clinical settings including academic and hospital-based roles, private and outpatient practices, telehealth, retail, campus-based primary care environments, and elderly care.

A 16-item survey was developed in collaboration with gastroenterologists and registered dietitians. The survey incorporated a Likert scale and multiple-choice questions to assess important aspects of clinical practice. These aspects included how to initiate the low FODMAP diet, conduct FODMAP challenges, educate patients, and provide follow-up care. The survey also investigated the initiation and progression of dosages, challenge quantities, the number of food items tested per FODMAP subtype, and the duration and sequence of food reintroduction.

Responses were summarized using descriptive statistical methods, and comparative analyses were performed to examine variations in the execution of the low FODMAP diet across different clinical settings. The survey results indicated significant variations in clinical practice during the reintroduction phase, even among the participating dietitians, highlighting the real-world differences in patient care.

Among the 145 registered dietitians who completed the survey, half worked in private settings and 26% worked in academic or university settings. The majority of dietitians, 63%, challenged one food per FODMAP group during the reintroduction phase. Approximately 37% tested two or more foods. In most cases, 73%, dietitians involved patients in deciding the order of food reintroduction.

If symptoms did not occur, 80% of the dietitians increased FODMAP doses within three days, indicating a generally proactive approach to progression. When symptoms arose, clinicians personalized the care. Over 62% of the dietitians tailored the waiting period based on individual severity, while others followed fixed schedules. Nearly all respondents, 98%, conducted reintroductions through one-on-one consultations, emphasizing the personalized nature of this phase, and 63% completed the process within two months.

These findings underline the need for greater standardization and clarity in FODMAP reintroduction protocols, to improve the consistency and effectiveness of IBS treatment.





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