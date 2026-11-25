A SharkNinja survey of 2,000 people identifies November 25 as the average start of the festive season, with younger generations eager to celebrate early.

The perennial holiday debate over when to commence festive celebrations has finally been settled by data from a significant new study. A survey conducted by home appliance manufacturer SharkNinja indicates that the acceptable time to begin the Christmas period is now widely considered to be November 25. This date marks the point when the average Brit begins to get into the holiday spirit, challenging the traditional notion that the season should wait until December 1.

Generational Shift in Holiday Timing

The research, which polled 2,000 participants, highlights a distinct generational divide regarding the onset of the festive season. While the national average points to late November, younger demographics are significantly more eager to commence celebrations. Almost half of individuals aged 18 to 35 reported that they consider Christmas to be in full swing by the final week of November.

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This early enthusiasm suggests that the traditional calendar is shifting earlier each year. The data confirms that the wait for December has largely ended for a substantial portion of the population, with many preferring to start the holiday preparations and festivities well before the new month begins.

Expansion of Festive Traditions

Christmas has evolved from a single-day event into a prolonged period of celebration. Two-thirds of respondents agreed that the festive season encompasses far more than just December 25. Furthermore, more than a quarter of those surveyed stated that the duration of their Christmas celebrations has increased over the last five years.

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The modern holiday calendar now includes various sub-events such as Friendsmas dinners, boozy office parties, multiple family gatherings, and the relaxed period known as Twixmas. This expansion has turned Christmas into a month-long celebration for many, with more than four in ten people planning to enjoy a Friendsmas this year.

Social Dynamics and Gathering Statistics

The role of social circles in the holiday season has also shifted. Celebrating with friends has become a more prominent part of Christmas compared to five years ago, with 42 per cent of respondents noting this change. The average Brit expects to attend more than two festive get-togethers with friends, and this number rises to three among those aged 44 and under.

Professional relationships also feature prominently in the modern festive schedule. Twenty-seven per cent of people will celebrate with colleagues through methods ranging from traditional office parties and after-work drinks to Secret Santa exchanges or team lunches. Additionally, almost a quarter of Brits plan to attend at least three of the four key Christmas occasions identified in the survey.

Expected Activities and Expert Commentary

Beyond social gatherings, the average person expects to engage in specific activities that define the season. The data shows that individuals anticipate tucking into two full Christmas dinners, embarking on four separate Christmas shopping trips, and watching five festive films before the season concludes.

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Preparation and cleanup also demand significant time, with the average person expecting to spend over three hours preparing or cooking food, followed by an additional three hours cleaning up afterwards. Grant Harrold, Christmas etiquette expert and former Royal Butler, noted that younger generations are forging new trends and challenging traditional views of how Christmas should be celebrated.

Harrold emphasized that whether through work parties, dinners with friends, or different family gatherings, the festive calendar is becoming much fuller. This perspective underscores the broader trend identified by the SharkNinja survey, confirming that the holiday season is no longer confined to a single day or a traditional family-centric framework.