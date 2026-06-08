Surviving Opus Dei: One Woman's Tale of Forced Servitude and Abuse

Sheila Joyce was lured into Opus Dei at age 10 and forced into years of unpaid domestic work, physical penance, and psychological torture. She shares her harrowing experience to expose the sect's ongoing abuse of vulnerable women.

When Sheila Joyce turned ten, she was given her first ever birthday present. Not a Barbie doll or a new dress but a trip to a local cookery school.

She was excited because it was her first day out alone with her mother Mary. An escape from the freezing four-bedroom bungalow she shared with her parents and 15 siblings in an impoverished suburb of Drogheda, about 30 miles north of Dublin.

On arrival, a group of 'beautiful women' swept her away to their spotless kitchen, told her she was 'special' and lavished her with freshly baked bread, buns and cakes - unimaginable treats for a little girl whose family could barely afford to buy groceries. She could hardly believe her luck. But the welcoming embrace of the cookery school on that December day in 1979 was a sinister facade.

Far from providing sanctuary from her bleak family life, it proved to be the first step towards becoming what she describes as a 'slave' for the secretive Catholic sect Opus Dei. More than three decades have passed since she escaped but still Sheila bears the scars left by the cilice, the spiked metal garter she was forced to wear for two hours a day as an act of penance.

Biting into her thigh like barbed wire, it has left a row of unsightly bumps, testament to her seven years of silent servitude at Opus Dei's Lismullin Conference Centre, adjacent to the cookery school and hidden by trees in remote countryside about half an hour's drive from Drogheda. Told that her vocation lay in being an 'assistant numerary' - essentially a domestic servant - Sheila worked seven days a week, getting up each morning at 6am, kissing the ground and saying 'Serviam' (Latin for 'I will serve').

And serve she certainly did. There followed a draining round of serving breakfast, cleaning the guests' rooms, washing their clothes, waiting on table at lunch and dinner, tidying the chapel and laundering the priests' vestments. Every day she had to pray for two and a half hours and only got to bed at 10pm, ready to start the whole gruelling cycle again.

The assistants were allowed to see their families only once a year and for Sheila there was no divine inspiration in this unpaid drudgery, just psychological torture that drove her to contemplate the unthinkable.

'There was a rule where if you were raped you were automatically expelled,' she says. 'So I remember trying to explore how I could expose myself to that. ' As we will see, even this was not the most desperate measure she considered. Now 56 and a separated mother-of-two, Sheila still lives in Drogheda.

Dressed smartly in a trouser suit for our interview, in a living room tellingly devoid of the religious imagery often found in Catholic homes, she clearly finds it upsetting to relive her experiences. She's doing so because she was so angered by the findings of a recent investigation into Opus Dei by the Mail, revealing just how little has changed in this most controversial of organisations.

Set up in 1928 by Spanish priest Josemaría Escrivá, later accused of supporting the bloody dictatorship of General Franco, it teaches that holiness can be achieved through the mundane tasks of everyday life (Opus Dei being Latin for God's work). With nearly 100,000 members worldwide, some 500 of them in the UK and 4,400 in the US, the sect has long refuted its portrayal in Dan Brown's 2003 best-selling book The Da Vinci Code, dismissing the suggestion that it is a sinister, vindictive and violent sect as 'malicious nonsense'.

But more recently it has faced horrifying allegations of abuse against women around the world and in the UK our reporter found that there are still disturbing echoes of Margaret Atwood's dystopian novel The Handmaid's Tale. With its tentacles reaching as far as Britain's university campuses, Opus Dei recruits vulnerable young women to centres like Lakefield Hospitality College, an affiliated catering school in affluent Hampstead, north London.

Sheila's story is a stark reminder of the hidden suffering behind the organisation's pious facade





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