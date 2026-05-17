Survivor Greece contestant Stavros Floros suffers leg amputation during filming break

Survivor Greece contestant Stavros Floros suffered a partial leg amputation while spearfishing off the coast of the Dominican Republic during a filming break.

NEWS TEXT: Filming for Survivor Greece has been paused following a shocking accident that left one contestant with a partial leg amputation . Stavros Floros , 21, reportedly suffered the injury while spearfishing off the coast of the Dominican Republic during a break from filming.

According to local Greek authorities, Floros was ‘diving without a surface marker buoy in an area frequented by tourist vessels’ when a passing boat ‘accidentally struck him. ’ The beekeeper sustained ‘severe injuries to his legs from the vessel’s outboard engine propellers, including a partial amputation of the left leg and significant trauma to the right ankle. ’ AcunMedya, the company behind the series, confirmed an investigation has been launched.

‘From the very first moment, there was an immediate response to provide assistance and safely transport the injured contestant,’ it said per the Toronto Sun. Filming for Survivor Greece has been paused until the causes of the accident are fully investigated.

‘The competent port authorities are investigating the causes of the incident in order to fully determine the circumstances. ’, According to SKAI TV, the 13th season will be suspended ‘until the causes of the accident are fully investigated.





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Survivor Greece Stavros Floros Leg Amputation Spearfishing Dominican Republic

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