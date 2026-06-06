Susan Blakely, 77, Looks Youthful in Rare Outing, Recalls How Carol Burnett and Paul Newman Shaped Her Career

Former model and actress Susan Blakely, star of 'Rich Man, Poor Man' and disaster films like 'The Towering Inferno,' stepped out in Los Angeles. At 77, she shared memories of landing her breakout role thanks to Carol Burnett and working with Paul Newman.

Hollywood icon Susan Blakely , the former model who became a household name for her role in the landmark miniseries Rich Man, Poor Man, made a rare public appearance in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

At 77, the actress looked remarkably youthful, dressed casually in a black top and faded jeans that recalled her chic red carpet style from the 1970s. Her outing delighted fans of classic cinema, as she remains a beloved figure from television's golden era and the disaster film genre. Blakely shot to fame starring opposite Nick Nolte and Peter Strauss in the 1976 miniseries Rich Man, Poor Man, based on Irwin Shaw's novel.

Her performance earned her a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Television Series Drama and an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie. Reflecting on her breakout role in a 2021 interview with Closer, Blakely revealed that comedy legend Carol Burnett was instrumental in her casting. I had done a movie called Report to the Commissioner. Carol Burnett saw the film.

She was friends with producer Harve Bennett, and she told him he should cast me, Blakely said. I never knew until later. Carol is an idol of mine, but she never told me because she is so humble. She did not want to take credit.

Beyond television, Blakely became a staple of 1970s disaster cinema, appearing in The Towering Inferno (1974) alongside Paul Newman and Steve McQueen, and later in The Concorde... Airport 79. She recalled that her decision to join The Towering Inferno was impulsive: I probably would not have said yes if I had read the script! But my agent told me who else was doing it.

I was just in love with Paul Newman. He was my biggest crush. So when I heard Paul Newman was in it, I said if he was doing it, I was doing it. On set, she got to know Newman and his wife Joanne Woodward, as well as co-stars William Holden and Fred Astaire, describing them as down-to-earth and kind.

She also met her future husband, media expert and filmmaker Jaffe, on that film, though they did not connect until years later. They married in 1982. Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, Blakely continued a prolific career in television movies, including starring as Frances Farmer in Will There Really Be a Morning?.

Born on September 7, 1948, in Frankfurt, Germany, to an Army colonel, she studied at the University of Texas at El Paso before moving to New York to pursue acting. Her enduring appeal and rare public outings continue to captivate fans who remember her as a symbol of 70s Hollywood glamour. In a separate appearance at the 2026 Movies for Grownups Awards, Blakely was photographed with Sharon Stone, showing she remains connected to the industry.

Her story is one of talent, chance encounters, and lasting friendships, cementing her as a treasured figure in entertainment history





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Susan Blakely Rich Man Poor Man The Towering Inferno Carol Burnett Paul Newman

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