Susan Boyle Cancels Boston Charity Gig Due to Manager's Post-Dental Health Advisory

Susan Boyle apologised for cancelling a US charity performance after her manager was advised against flying following dental surgery, underscoring the essential support system behind her career comeback.

Susan Boyle has apologised to fans after cancelling a performance at a charity event in Boston. The singer, aged 65, was scheduled to travel from Scotland to the United States with her long-term manager, Geraldine Easton , for the David Yarrow Foundation function.

However, in a heartfelt message posted on Facebook, Boyle explained that unforeseen health issues following a dental procedure meant her manager had been medically advised against air travel. Consequently, the pair were unable to make the journey. Boyle expressed profound regret, stating she was really looking forward to supporting the wonderful cause, and apologised for any disappointment caused to her fans and event organisers. She concluded her message by sending love and best wishes for a special evening.

This cancellation highlights the deeply significant and practical role that manager Geraldine Easton plays in Boyle's life and career, a bond forged over a decade. Their relationship extends far beyond a typical professional partnership. Easton, who also serves as Boyle's personal assistant, has been a constant source of support through immense personal and health challenges. Their connection became particularly crucial in 2022 when Easton discovered Boyle at home after she suffered a stroke, immediately rushing her to hospital.

This act potentially saved her life. In a testament to her reliance on this support system, Boyle relocated this year from her home of 60 years in Blackburn, West Lothian, to be geographically closer to Easton. Boyle's recent activities form part of a deliberate and hard-won career comeback, which she has openly stated she wishes to conclude after completing a new record and a biopic about her life.

Her return to the public eye has included major advertising campaigns for Irn-Bru and Cornetto. Central to this resurgence has been Easton's guidance, with Boyle previously crediting her as her "absolute rock" in facilitating her return to the recording studio after a six-year hiatus. She described the session as emotional and wonderful, emphasising that she had been told she might never achieve it again.

This comeback follows her well-documented health struggles, including the stroke that impaired her speech and singing, requiring extensive speech and vocal therapy to recover. She also continues to manage her Asperger's syndrome, a condition she has spoken about, noting her dependence on her trusted team for strength and confidence.

Her experience on the global stage after her 2009 Britain's Got Talent audition was marred by a lack of support for her mental health, a situation she has since advocated to improve for future reality TV contestants. While her new, more glamorous look has drawn attention, the underlying narrative remains one of resilience, supported by a steadfast few





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Susan Boyle Cancellation Charity Event Manager Geraldine Easton Health Comeback Stroke Asperger's

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