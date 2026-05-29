Susan Boyle Teases New Project: Fans Speculate Ice Cream Brand Collaboration Over New Music

Susan Boyle has ignited fan speculation with cryptic Instagram posts hinting at a new era. While many hoped for new music, evidence points toward a potential collaboration with Cornetto ice cream, marked by the use of 'ad' tags and brand-like aesthetics. The 65-year-old singer continues to blend her musical legacy with modern influencer trends.

Singer Susan Boyle has sparked widespread excitement among her fans this week by hinting at an upcoming project through a series of cryptic social media posts.

The 65-year-old artist, who first rose to fame after her iconic performance on Britain's Got Talent in 2009, shared an Instagram photo on Wednesday with the caption A new era starts tomorrow. This was followed by another image showing her in a brown tracksuit inside a recording studio, where the garment prominently displayed the words Just One. She captioned this post with a playful reference to herself as Susan Boyling.

While many fans speculated that Just One might be the title of a new song or album, the inclusion of the label ad in the post led others to suspect a commercial partnership. Observant followers quickly connected the clues to a potential collaboration with the ice cream brand Cornetto. One fan on X, formerly Twitter, wrote, I don't want to disappoint the entire globe, but I think Susan Boyle is teasing a collab… with Cornetto.

Others pointed to the 40th anniversary of Cornetto's iconic advertising campaign, the similar font and color scheme in her posts, and the strategic use of the ad tag as evidence. Cornetto itself responded to Boyle's Instagram post with an open eye emoji, further fueling speculation.

Reactions ranged from humorous acceptance-oh it's an ad… we're cooked-to mild disappointment, with one user noting, it's a tragedy because one of the first things i did this morning was check spotify because if Susan Boyle was dropping RNB on a random Friday in May it would have been generational. The fact this is all probably for a Cornetto ad is a bit disappointing.

Boyle, celebrated as a national treasure since her debut, has undergone a significant transformation in recent years. She unveiled a striking blonde makeover for her 65th birthday in April, moving away from the look she had during her initial audition. Today, she enjoys a luxurious lifestyle, often sharing glimpses of plush lunches, celebrity gatherings, and high-profile events.

Her Instagram account, followed by 183,000 users, features regular interactions with stars such as Ant McPartlin, Lewis Capaldi, and Sam Fender, showcasing her status as both a performer and an influencer. Earlier this year, she launched her first official merchandise range-a collection of branded clothing and accessories priced between £13 and £50-as a thank you to fans who have supported her over the past 17 years.

The merchandise, available online with shipping to the UK, EU, US, and beyond, has already generated considerable interest and could prove profitable. Demonstrating her reach in influencer circles, Boyle even received a special package from actor Timothée Chalamet, who publicly expressed admiration for her. Whether the Just One teaser ultimately signals new music or a branded campaign with Cornetto, the unmistakable buzz highlights Boyle's enduring relevance and her savvy navigation of modern celebrity culture





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