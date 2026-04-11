Susan Sarandon surprised Coachella attendees during Sabrina Carpenter's set with a cameo that included a lengthy monologue, sparking mixed reactions. Carpenter's headline set also featured a daring outfit and a medley of her hits. Justin Bieber, Karol G and others are also headlining the festival.

Susan Sarandon made a surprise appearance at Coachella , captivating and, at times, perplexing the audience during Sabrina Carpenter 's headline performance. The veteran actress, known for her role in Thelma and Louise, took on the role of an older Sabrina Carpenter , complete with a similar appearance, blonde hair and a chic white outfit, positioned behind the wheel of a car. Her participation included a lengthy monologue that sparked mixed reactions among the crowd.

Some fans expressed their frustration online, with comments ranging from playful observations to direct complaints about the duration of the monologue, some suggesting to 'wrap this monologue up.' The segment also featured actor Corey Fogelmanis alongside her. This surprise cameo at the music festival occurred after Sarandon claimed she had been blacklisted from Hollywood due to pro-Palestinian comments made following Israel's bombardment of Gaza. Beyond Sarandon's unexpected appearance, the set also included guest appearances from Sam Elliott and Will Ferrell. The performance added another layer to an already high-profile event. \Sabrina Carpenter delivered a scorching performance, igniting the crowd with her highly anticipated headline set. The 26-year-old artist captivated viewers with a daring see-through black lace bodysuit. She brought the show to an exciting conclusion as she sang a medley of her hit songs Juno, Espresso and Goodbye. These songs sent fans into a frenzy. Carpenter's performance offered a blend of glitz and kitsch reminiscent of Old Hollywood. The 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, taking place in Indio, California, over two weekends, featured a stellar lineup. Justin Bieber and Karol G are headlining the event. They will be joined by a diverse array of artists spanning various genres and generations. This includes electronic act Anyma, Young Thug, Turnstile, David Byrne, FKA twigs, Addison Rae and Ethel Cain. Legendary artists Iggy Pop, Moby, and Devo also have spots on the packed schedule. Additionally, Radiohead, The xx and The Strokes are making their return to the festival. Bieber's booking marks a major milestone. He hasn't officially been billed at the festival before, despite making surprise appearances in the past. \Justin Bieber's Coachella performance marks a significant moment. The artist, paid over $10 million for the performance, has not headlined a major tour since the cancellation of his Justice World Tour. He has been battling Ramsay Hunt syndrome. This marks the beginning of a promising era for Justin, where he is fully in control of his career. Sources have revealed that Bieber negotiated his record-breaking Coachella deal directly with Goldenvoice. This move highlights his independence and influence in the industry. The festival represents a long-awaited return for Karol G as well. The festival is a celebration of music and art, attracting a large audience and offering a platform for artists across a range of genres. This year's Coachella promises to be a memorable experience, with a blend of established icons, rising stars, and surprises that capture the spirit of contemporary music and culture. The combination of celebrity appearances, musical performances, and cultural significance cements Coachella as a top entertainment destination. The performances are a highlight of the festival, creating lasting memories for fans





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