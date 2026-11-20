Susan Smith was denied parole for a second time. Forensic psychiatrist Dr Jessie Hill testified about Smith's history and the twisted family dynamics that contributed to her actions.

Convicted murderer Susan Smith was denied parole for a second time on Thursday following a hearing where a forensic psychiatrist disclosed disturbing details about her childhood and family dynamics. The decision by the parole board means Smith will continue to serve her life sentence for the 1994 drowning deaths of her two young sons in Union County, South Carolina.

Psychiatrist Reveals Family Trauma Details

Dr Jessie Hill, who has met with Smith three times over the past three months, presented a detailed psychological profile of the inmate to the board during the proceedings. Hill stated that her evaluations involved approximately six hours of total conversation time focused on Smith's early life and her behavior over the last decade. The psychiatrist described a twisted "love triangle" involving Smith, her mother, and her stepfather that shaped the convicted killer's understanding of relationships. According to Hill, the mother would frequently accuse Smith of pursuing her husband, creating a toxic environment that Smith navigated for roughly ten years.

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Childhood Abuse and Mental Health Diagnosis

The forensic examination highlighted severe trauma occurring when Smith was just six years old, following the suicide of her biological father. After her mother remarried two years later, Smith reportedly suffered from abuse by her stepfather, which escalated to sexual abuse during her early adolescence. Dr Jessie Hill testified that these experiences contributed to Smith developing borderline personality disorder and experiencing bouts of depression throughout her life. The psychiatrist explained that Smith struggled with boundaries, judgment, and impulsivity during her first twenty years behind bars.

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Behavioral Changes and Rehabilitation Claims

Hill noted a noticeable shift in Smith's behavior beginning around 2015, marking a potential turning point in the inmate's rehabilitation. The psychiatrist attributed this improvement to several factors, including Smith's aging process, changes in her medication regimen, and the deaths of both her mother and stepfather. Smith and her brother also credited a change in her religious faith as a significant contributor to her personal growth. Despite these claimed improvements, the board maintained its stance on denying her release.

Victim Family Opposition and Board Decision

During the hearing, Smith apologized for murdering her two sons, Michael and Alex, and expressed a desire to help others if she were released from prison. However, the boys' father, David Smith, strongly urged the board to deny her parole. He argued that granting freedom to the woman who drowned his children would be an injustice to Michael and Alex. This decision marks the second time Smith has been denied parole, following a previous rejection in 2024.