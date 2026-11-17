Jason Watford faces murder charges after allegedly killing Susan Watford on an MSC cruise. Court records reveal Susan abused her own children prior to her death.

Murder charges have been filed against Jason Leon Watford, 48, following the alleged homicide of his wife, Susan Watford, 31, aboard the MSC Seascape. The incident occurred in their cabin on November 8, triggering a complex legal and social investigation into the couple's violent history. Friends and family have described Susan as a kind and loving mother to her three children, yet new details from court documents suggest a darker reality within the household.

Alleged Murder on MSC Seascape Cruise

Jason Leon Watford is accused of beating and choking Susan to death just hours into what was planned to be a romantic getaway for the couple. Prosecutors allege that the attack happened in front of their youngest child, adding a traumatic layer to the crime scene. Watford waived his right to a probable cause hearing in court on Monday, allowing the legal proceedings to move forward without a preliminary determination. He has not entered a formal plea and remains held in custody as the case advances to the next judicial phase.

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Child Abuse Charges and Injuries Revealed

Investigations into the family dynamics prior to the murder have uncovered serious allegations of child abuse involving Susan Watford herself. Charging documents obtained by the Daily Mail indicate that Susan was arrested in March 2024 and charged with two counts of third-degree felony injury to a child with intent to cause bodily injury. She ultimately pleaded guilty to one of these charges, acknowledging her role in the physical punishment of her children.

The abuse allegedly began after one of her children, aged ten or eleven at the time, contacted the Smith County Sheriff's Office on February 20, 2023. The child reported that his mother hit him with an extension cord at their home in Tyler, Texas. A responding deputy observed looping bruises, lacerations, and open wounds on the child's thighs, buttocks, and legs, which were consistent with the described weapon and method of punishment.

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Child Protective Services Investigation Details

Four days after the initial police report, Child Protective Services investigator Barrett White interviewed the children at the Smith County Child Advocacy Center. Both children displayed extensive bruising and open wounds during the intake process. Barrett stated that Susan Watford admitted to spanking both children with an extension cord approximately 25 to 30 times because they failed to behave. She cooperated with investigators and understood she would face criminal consequences for her actions.

Despite her admission, criminal charges were not immediately filed. Detectives were later provided with a flash drive containing photographs taken by Barrett White of the children's injuries. The photos documented a bruise on one child's chest, nine bruises on their arms, and eight on their legs, along with wounds on their arms, buttocks, and thighs. The second child exhibited loop-pattern bruises on both thighs and additional injuries on their back and pelvis.

Sentencing and Family Custody Arrangements

Susan Watford was sentenced in October 2024 by the 114th Judicial District Court to ten years of probation and 600 hours of community service. This sentencing occurred shortly after Jason Leon Watford was arrested for attacking her during an argument, for which he previously pleaded guilty to domestic violence charges. Watford has a extensive criminal history spanning 31 years, including numerous arrests and prison stints for violent crimes.

Following Susan's death, the custody of the children has been divided among surviving relatives. The two eldest children, aged 14 and nine, are being cared for by their aunt, Mareeka Buford. The youngest daughter, who was present during the alleged murder, is currently in the care of her grandmother. Public fundraising efforts have been organized by Susan's cousin to support the children during this tragic transition.

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Susan Watford's Early Life and Background

Susan Watford, formerly known as Susan Wengred, was born into an Amish community in New York but fled the area as a teenager. She eventually became a foster child in Columbia, Missouri, where she spent her youth at the Coyote Hill Children's home. Larry McDaniel, the retired founder of the home, remembered her as a hard worker and a survivor who adapted to her circumstances. He described her as delightful and full of life during her time at the facility.

Her early life involved moving from an Amish community to the foster care system, where she established herself as a supportive figure among other girls. McDaniel noted that she made her way through difficult circumstances and did what she had to do to survive. This history of resilience contrasts sharply with the violence that marked the final chapters of her life, including her own admission to abusing her children and her subsequent death at the hands of her husband.