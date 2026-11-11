Susan Watford Murdered on Cruise Ship: Husband Jason Leon Watford Charged

Jason Leon Watford, 48, has been charged with the murder of his wife Susan Watford, 31, who was beaten and strangled in her cruise ship cabin off the coast of Mexico and Honduras.

Susan Watford, a 31-year-old former foster child and Target manager, was beaten and choked to death in her cruise ship cabin just hours into a vacation with her husband Jason Leon Watford, 48. The violent incident occurred off the coast of Mexico and Honduras, taking place in front of her youngest child. Police have since taken Jason Leon Watford into custody and formally charged him with the murder of his wife.

Susan Watford was previously known as Susan Wengred after fleeing the Amish community where she was born. She became a foster child in Columbia, Missouri, and spent her teenage years at the Coyote Hill Children's home. There, she was remembered as a hard worker and a survivor who supported younger girls. Her foster sister Breana Chappell described Susan as family who left permanent pieces of herself in the hearts of those she grew up with.

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Coyote Hill Community Mourns Loss

Retired founder Larry McDaniel of Coyote Hill described Susan Watford as delightful and full of life. He recalled receiving an email from her a couple of years ago where she expressed pride in her progress. McDaniel noted that she took a particular interest in a program helping traumatized military veterans and young foster children through horse riding. He expressed deep sadness over her violent death, stating there are no words to describe the tragedy.

Breana Chappell shared photos of Susan hanging decorations and the group holding hands under a Christmas tree. She emphasized that foster care creates bonds beyond strangers, noting Susan had been part of her life since she was a little girl. The foster sisters are now joining together to grieve the loss of someone they consider a true sister.

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Legal History and Previous Marriage

Susan Watford faced legal challenges early in her adult life. She was arrested in 2013 at age 17 while involved with her future first husband, Marland Lane, now 35. Security cameras captured her breaking into cars in Jefferson City, Missouri, and stealing valuables. She used a pilfered credit card to shop before her car crashed during a high-speed police chase in Boone County.

Court records revealed Lane was driving Susan's car during the chase and admitted to firing two stolen guns. Lane was jailed for four years, with sentences running concurrently for theft, forgery, marijuana possession, and driving without a license. Susan pleaded guilty to felony stealing in 2014, receiving five years probation and 60 days in jail for violating probation.

Rise to Stability and Career

Despite her past mistakes, Susan Watford built a stable life after aging out of the foster system. She earned a university degree and established a promising career as a Target manager. Financial records showed she was carrying the family financially, earning between $17,000 and $21,000 annually. In contrast, Lane made only $4,500 from odd jobs during that period.

Susan married Lane after his release from prison, and they had two children, Trey and Kristina. The children currently have no relationship with their father. A GoFundMe fundraiser was established to purchase clothes for them, as they could not access their house due to a police investigation. Susan had raised three children by the time of her death, balancing a successful career with motherhood.

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Tragic End on Cruise Vacation

The murder occurred on a Sunday night while the couple was on a romantic cruise. Jason Leon Watford, 48, is currently behind bars charged with murdering Susan in front of her youngest child. The incident has shocked the community and family members who had witnessed her journey from a wayward child to a responsible manager and mother.

Friends and family remember Susan as a woman who overcame significant obstacles. She had several brushes with the law and was married to two men who spent years in jail for serious crimes. At least one of these husbands abused her. Her death marks a tragic end to a life defined by resilience and recovery.