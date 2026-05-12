Susanna Reid Blames Katie Price's Husband Lee Andrews for Skipping Interview

Susanna Reid issued a warning to Katie Price about her husband Lee Andrews, suggesting he may not be 'telling her everything'. Lee failed to appear on Good Morning Britain for their joint interview, raising concerns among Katie's family and fans.

Susanna Reid warned Katie Price that her husband Lee Andrews may not be telling her 'everything'. Both Lee and Katie were scheduled to appear on Good Morning Britain for a joint interview, but Lee failed to show up on the day.

Susanna revealed that Lee had requested to attend to business in Dubai and informed viewers that the GMB team had contacted the Foreign Office to check if Lee had any travel ban. However, the Foreign Office supported a British man detained in UAE, and Susanna questioned whether Lee was 'unreliable'





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Susanna Reid Katie Price Lee Andrews Good Morning Britain Travel Ban Claims Travel Restriction Allegations Forging Wife Husband Skipped Interview Dubai UAE City Detained Interrogation

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