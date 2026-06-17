Susanna Reid Slams Lee Andrews' Espionage Tale as He Returns From Dubai Detention

Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid dismissed Lee Andrews' claim that he was captured at gunpoint and held in a secret security site in Dubai, calling the story unbelievable as the businessman reappears after a month‑long disappearance tied to fraud allegations.

Susanna Reid did not hold back when she was asked to comment on the bizarre claims made by Lee Andrews , the husband of former glamour model Katie Price , after his month‑long disappearance in the United Arab Emirates.

During a segment on Good Morning Britain, presenter Richard Arnold gave a brief update on Andrews' return to social media, explaining that the businessman - who describes himself as a billionaire - had posted a new Instagram video in which he alleged that he had been seized at gunpoint on the Qatar‑Dubai border and held in a secret security facility on suspicion of espionage. Reid's reaction was unmistakable.

After Arnold finished his report, she turned to the camera and said, "I think my eyes just rolled out of my head," making it clear that she found the story implausible and the theatrics exhausting. Andrews' narrative has changed several times since he vanished from public view in early May.

The first reports suggested he had been arrested in Dubai on fraud charges after a £200,000 mortgage was taken out in the name of his ex‑fiancée, Dina Taji, without her consent. Katie Price, 48, posted that the couple had to pay a six‑figure sum to secure his release from Al Awir Central Prison, a facility notorious for housing high‑profile detainees.

In a series of Instagram posts, the couple documented his alleged liberation: a reunion photo of Price swooping into Andrews' arms outside a rooftop cinema in Dubai, a brief glimpse of their smile‑filled evening watching a World Cup match, and multiple thank‑you messages directed at UK authorities, whom Andrews credited with negotiating his freedom from a "black site" where he says he was denied any communication, basic hygiene, or legal representation. The details Andrews supplied in his latest video are increasingly extravagant.

He claims he was stopped at the Qatar border by men with assault rifles, beaten, and then taken to a clandestine state‑security building before being transferred to Al Awir prison on a "civil case" that coincided with the Eid holidays. According to him, he signed a series of nondisclosure agreements with the National Guard‑linked security agency, which prohibited him from discussing the incident further.

He insists there is "not one shred of evidence" linking him to fraud and accuses his former fiancée, Alana Percival, of spreading false rumors. While Price has publicly stood by her husband, sharing his videos and writing "My husband is back. I love you" on Instagram, skeptics, including Reid, have pointed to the lack of independent verification and the pattern of evasive statements.

The episode has reignited debate about the credibility of celebrity‑driven narratives, the opacity of the UAE's legal system, and the role of sensational media coverage in amplifying unverified claims.





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