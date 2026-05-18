Susannah Constantine Reveals Sugar Addiction Was Harder to Overcome Than Alcoholism

Former TV stylist and recovering alcoholic Susannah Constantine discusses her harrowing battle with sugar addiction, revealing how a structured detox helped her lose 14 pounds and regain control of her health and habits.

Susannah Constantine, the well-known TV stylist and personality, has shared her personal struggle with sugar addiction, drawing parallels to her past battle with alcoholism. Over the past year, she successfully lost approximately 14 pounds by eliminating sugar from her diet, an achievement she credits to an unexpected intervention by a close friend and a grueling detox program.

Despite having maintained 13 years of sobriety from alcohol, Constantine admits that overcoming her sugar dependency proved more challenging, as it was insulated from the social stigma and behavioral upsets associated with alcohol. Constantine, now 63, revealed to The Sunday Times how her initial efforts to reward herself for giving up alcohol eventually spiraled into a harmful obsession with sugar.

Her behavior around chocolate and other sugary foods began to resemble the compulsive patterns of her earlier addiction, including secrecy, obsessive thoughts, and consumption far exceeding NHS recommendations—approximately four times the advised daily intake. The tipping point came when she started hiding to eat chocolate, a move that starkly reminded her of her past struggles with alcohol.

Her adult daughters, Esme and Cece, began expressing concern over her excessive consumption, triggering her to seek help from a nutritionist recommended by her close friend Lulu Hutley. Constantine’s stay at Lulu’s secluded home in the Algarve became the turning point. Lulu, unbeknownst to her friend, enlisted the help of nutritionist Edna to oversee a rigorous detox. The regimen included daily medical supervision, enemas, gut cleansing, and a strict anti-inflammatory diet devoid of sugar, refined carbohydrates, and processed foods.

Despite initial reluctance, Constantine embraced the program and eventually found it liberating. Constantine’s history with addiction is long and complex. She first sought help for alcoholism after a humiliating incident during a family holiday in Cornwall in 2010. After a blackout that left her injured and humiliated in front of her family, she gathered the courage to admit her dependency and sought sobriety.

Her journey since then has underscored the importance of self-awareness and support—values that informed her approach to tackling sugar addiction. Speaking openly about her experiences, she hopes to shed light on the often-overlooked struggles with food addiction and challenge public perceptions of dependency





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