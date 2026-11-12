Susie Wiles Faces Ethics Scrutiny Amid Lobbying and THC Ban Disputes

Former White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles faces allegations of prioritizing donor money and questions regarding her daughter's lobbying ties to the hemp industry.

Former White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles has become the center of a intensifying political storm following her departure, as allegations emerge linking her inner circle to significant lobbying efforts for controversial industries. The controversy centers on claims that financial interests influenced high-level government decisions, specifically regarding federal reviews and legislative bans. These accusations have triggered demands for investigation by Democrats who are regaining control of key congressional committees after the recent midterm elections.

Allegations of Donor Influence and Sugar Industry Blocks

Calley Means, a former senior aide to Robert F Kennedy Jr., made explosive accusations during an interview with Joe Rogan, asserting that Susie Wiles prioritized donor funds over public health and voter interests. Means alleged that Wiles actively blocked a federal review concerning children's sugar consumption, stating directly: I need the sugar industry money. I need the money for the midterms. These claims suggest a direct quid-pro-quo arrangement where campaign financing superseded regulatory oversight.

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Susie Wiles has vehemently rejected these allegations. A spokesperson for the former Chief of Staff characterized the accusations as outrageous, defamatory, and provably false. Despite the denial, the statements have planted seeds of doubt regarding the integrity of decision-making processes within the Trump administration's inner circle, particularly concerning interactions with major industry stakeholders.

The response from federal authorities has been immediate and dismissive. Attorney General Todd Blanche confirmed that the Justice Department will not open an investigation into these claims. However, the political fallout continues to build, with the accusations serving as a focal point for criticism against the Trump administration's ethics standards and transparency protocols during the previous term.

Lobbying Firm Revenue Soars Amidst Political Ties

Susie Wiles herself spent nearly a decade as a managing partner at Ballard Partners, a prominent federal lobbying firm, before leaving the company in 2019. Records indicate that the firm's federal lobbying income experienced dramatic growth, soaring from less than twenty million dollars in 2024 to more than eighty-eight million dollars in the following year. Senate records further reveal that this figure topped ninety-eight million dollars within just the first nine months of the current year.

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Brian Ballard, the founder of Ballard Partners and a top fundraiser for Donald Trump, attempted to distance the firm from the White House during an interview on Sunday. He stated that interactions with Susie Wiles while she served as Chief of Staff have been limited and have been the exception, not the rule. This defense aims to counter narratives suggesting improper coordination between the firm and the executive branch.

Despite these assurances, the financial trajectory of the firm raises questions about the influence of lobbying on policy. The substantial increase in revenue coincides with periods of heightened political activity, prompting observers to scrutinize the boundaries between political fundraising and legislative advocacy. The disparity between stated limitations and financial growth remains a point of contention for critics.

Daughter Caroline Wiles Linked to Hemp Industry Payments

The scrutiny extends to Susie Wiles's younger daughter, Caroline Wiles, who married Bret Worley at Donald Trump's Virginia winery in June. Bret Worley runs MC Nutraceuticals, a company that sells hemp-derived THC products to brands manufacturing gummies, vapes, and drinks. A legal loophole previously allowed these products to be sold in gas stations and smoke shops across the United States until Congress voted to close it last November.

Financial records reveal a direct monetary link between the hemp industry and a company managed by Caroline Wiles. The political fund of Hemp Industry and Farmers of America, a trade group fighting the THC ban, paid fifteen thousand dollars to Retriever Consulting. Retriever Consulting lists Caroline as its manager and was established by her father-in-law, Jeff Worley. Bret Worley had previously served on the board of the Hemp Industry and Farmers of America trade group.

These payments occurred just one week after Donald Trump demanded that Congress rewrite the ban, instructing legislators to get it done right and fast via Truth Social. The White House previously denied that Susie Wiles lobbied for the delay of the ban. A spokeswoman for Caroline stated that Retriever Consulting is no longer in use and is in the process of termination. She further clarified that Caroline has not lobbied for Hemp Industry and Farmers of America or any specific company.

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House Oversight Committee Threatens Investigation

Representative Robert Garcia, the California Democrat set to chair the House Oversight Committee, declared that he will still investigate the claims made by Calley Means regarding sugar and hemp influences. Garcia's stance indicates that the incoming Democratic majority intends to use its restored subpoena power to examine potential ethics violations. This move could serve as significant ammunition for Democrats as they seek to hold the previous administration accountable.

The controversy also highlights the broader ecosystem of influence in Washington, where companies pay lobbyists millions to press their cases with the government. Richard Painter, the former chief White House ethics lawyer under George W Bush, noted that while fifteen thousand dollars may not seem like a huge amount, the principle of reciprocal action is critical. He emphasized that such payments demand corresponding political action, regardless of the sum involved.

Additionally, Caroline Wiles serves as vice president of federal affairs at Rubin, Turnbull and Associates, a Florida lobbying firm whose federal lobbying income jumped from less than two hundred thousand dollars in 2024 to more than seven million dollars in 2025. The firm's income topped eight million dollars in nine months of the current year. Caroline is not registered as a federal lobbyist, a status that complicates the ethical landscape of her professional activities and connections.

Broader Implications for Washington Ethics Standards

The convergence of allegations against Susie Wiles and financial ties involving her daughter Caroline creates a complex ethical challenge for political observers. The situation underscores the blurred lines between personal relationships, lobbying activities, and government policy in the Trump orbit. Critics argue that the rapid influx of money into firms associated with the former Chief of Staff and her family suggests a system where access is directly correlated with financial contribution.

The timeline of events, from the sugar industry allegations to the hemp industry payments, paints a picture of coordinated influence peddling. With the ban on hemp-derived THC products pushed back to the upcoming end-of-year funding bill, which must be passed by December 11, the timing of financial transactions raises further questions. The interplay between legislative deadlines and corporate donations remains under intense examination.

As the House Oversight Committee prepares to resume its investigations, the focus will likely remain on the specific interactions between lobbyists, political figures, and regulatory outcomes. The case of Susie Wiles and her family may set a precedent for how future administrations handle disclosures and ethics. The coming weeks will be critical in determining whether these allegations lead to formal sanctions or political capital shifts in the upcoming Congress.