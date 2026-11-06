Susie Wiles Resigns as White House Chief of Staff After Trump Clash

Susie Wiles resigned as White House chief of staff after a heated Oval Office meeting over the midterm losses, and Stephen Miller takes over on Monday.

Susie Wiles, the White House chief of staff, resigned on Thursday after a tense Oval Office meeting with President Donald Trump over the Republican losses in the midterm elections. Four sources familiar with the argument told the Daily Mail that Trump, 80, berated Wiles, 69, in front of other aides, and she left the room while he was still shouting at her. Her replacement, Stephen Miller, will take over on Monday.

Trump Berated Wiles Over Midterm Losses

Donald Trump confronted Susie Wiles in a meeting with aides over the midterm outcome, and multiple sources described the exchange as an angry dressing-down. One source close to the president said he exploded at her, and a White House source said he yelled at her until she left the room. Two other sources said Trump told her to leave.

Also read Donald Trump replaces Susie Wiles as White House Chief of staff after midterms hammering

White House Deputy Chief Dan Scavino was in the room, along with Morgan DeWitt-Snow, a close Wiles ally who runs the White House personnel office. DeWitt-Snow emerged visibly rattled, according to a source, and did not return to her desk. Instead, she went to join Wiles elsewhere in the West Wing.

The tension had built on election night. Trump watched the House and then the Senate fall to the Democrats from his private residence, barely speaking, with Wiles sitting beside him. Donors and senior White House officials were already blaming her by name, according to the reporting.

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Wiles Asked to Stay Until February

Wiles asked to remain in her role until February, but Trump did not accept that timeline and her last day was set for Friday. Two sources told the Daily Mail that she had been quietly planning a post-midterms exit, a plan the Daily Mail first reported over the summer.

A fourth source said Wiles had been warned she was about to be fired, so she went to see Trump on Thursday night and offered her resignation before he could act. Trump did not accept it on the spot and said they would talk later, but he had still not answered by Friday morning. Wiles then returned to the Oval Office and told him the departure had to happen.

A White House official denied that Trump raised his voice at Wiles and said she was tired and did not want to keep fighting. A source close to the president rejected that account as false and pointed to Wiles's planned offsite at Camp David on Saturday, a day when Trump would be in Florida. According to two sources, the invitation list included White House officials and aides loyal to her, and the gathering was meant to plan how she could stay in power. The trip was delayed and is now canceled.

Hegseth Blame Fuels Leak Accusations

Wiles's allies reportedly pinned the midterm losses on Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, citing his role in leading the Iran war and its effect on the cost of living, according to three sources. A senior Pentagon official said Wiles was trying to push Hegseth out to shift blame for the midterm disaster.

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Trump himself acknowledged that the war cost Republicans votes and helped usher in a bluenami, saying voters were not willing to deal with the short-term consequence of paying more for gasoline. Over the last few days, close advisers told Trump more than once that Wiles's team was leaking to the press about Hegseth to pull attention away from her, a source close to the president said. That source added that Trump became very upset after enough people spoke to him.

Reports after the midterms also described Trump weighing whether to fire Hegseth and soliciting advice from close advisers on the matter. A former Trump official made a harsh personal charge against Wiles, calling her a leaker in profane terms, and for her critics the case against her was about money.