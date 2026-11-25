Hampshire Police arrest a 64-year-old suspect in the cold case murder of jeweller Richard Haywood, reigniting hopes for justice in the Southampton killing.

Hampshire Police have arrested a 64-year-old man on suspicion of murder in connection with the fatal shooting of Richard 'Ricky' Haywood, a 36-year-old jeweller killed in Southampton. The arrest marks the most significant development in the decades-long investigation since the incident occurred on October 16, 1989.

New Arrest Halts Decades of Silence

Officers confirmed that the suspect, a resident of Southampton, was taken into custody as part of renewed enquiries into the death of Mr. Haywood. He has been released on bail until February 24 while investigations continue. This legal action follows a period of inactivity in the case, with no charges ever brought forward despite a substantial reward offered for information leading to a prosecution.

Also read Pat Finucane was the victim of 'state-sponsored murder', inquiry hears

The case was formally reopened in 2024 by Hampshire Police, who cited advances in forensic science and investigative techniques as the catalyst for revisiting the cold file. The new arrest suggests that these modern methods have finally produced actionable intelligence, potentially solving a crime that has remained unsolved for more than thirty years.

Investigation Unfolds in Lordshill Property

Concurrent with the arrest, a heavy police presence was observed at a residential property on Peach Road in the Lordshill area of Southampton. Witnesses reported seeing at least fifteen officers, including two sniffer dogs, conducting extensive searches of the premises. Officers were documented examining the boot and undercarriage of a car parked outside, as well as searching the back garden and sheds on the property.

Advertisement

One local resident, who had recently moved into a nearby home, described the scene as resembling a raid, noting that police searched everything from the rear sheds to the front vehicle. Another witness, Becky Gleed, told the Daily Echo that the sight of such a robust police operation sent chills down her spine. She expressed hope that this serious attention to detail would finally allow authorities to put the case to rest.

Victim Details and Historical Context

Richard Haywood was discovered shot multiple times at close range while sitting in a bath in the flat above his family business, Ambiance Jewellers, located on Shirley Road, Southampton. His body was found the day following the shooting on October 17, 1989. The brutality and confusion surrounding the killing were such that it became the subject of a high-profile BBC Crimewatch appeal and reconstruction at the time of the event.

Mr. Haywood's mother, Phyllis, spent her final years seeking justice for her son. Before her death, she offered a £100,000 reward for information leading to a conviction. Although the specific reward structure has evolved, with £20,000 available via Crimestoppers for information leading to a prosecution, the family's decade-long struggle for answers has remained a central emotional driver of the ongoing campaign.

Family Plea for Truth and Closure

On the 37th anniversary of the slaying, Mr. Haywood's sister, Ann, issued a heartfelt appeal for information. She stated that while the police have shown dedication, the family still lacks the truth regarding why Ricky was killed. Ann emphasized that the pain of the loss has persisted for decades and that the family desperately needs answers to achieve any form of closure.

Advertisement

Detectives continue to believe that more than one person may have been involved in the shooting. In addition to the current suspect, a 55-year-old man was previously arrested in July on suspicion of murder but was later released without charge. Police have indicated that they have not yet spoken to a very small number of individuals who were in the vicinity of Ambiance Jewellers on the day of the murder.

Next Steps in the Inquiry

As enquiries proceed under the banner of Operation Tango, Hampshire Police are urging anyone with relevant information to come forward. The public can contact officers by quoting Operation Tango or the reference number 44080416574, or by submitting details via the public portal. Those providing information anonymously through Crimestoppers remain eligible for the £20,000 reward.

The bailed suspect is expected to be re-interviewed as the investigation into the 1989 murder continues. The arrest represents a pivotal moment for the Haywood family and the Southampton community, offering a potential pathway to resolving a mystery that has persisted since the end of the 1980s.